Irish model Kerri Nicole Blanc speaks of being reunited with newborn daughter after ICU scare

The Irish model welcomed Klara-Lillie into the world with husband Keith Malone

Kerri-Nicole Blanc and her husband Keith Malone on their wedding day

Irish model Kerri Nicole Blanc has told of her joy at being reunited with her newborn daughter following a short stay in ICU.

Kerri Nicole announced the birth of her second child early this week, and told how she had been born five weeks early.

She also shared her daughter’s name with her Instagram followers. “Our tiny dancer Miss Klara-Lillie. Weighing in at 4pounds 9 this morning and already showing us she’s a warrior queen who has just graduated from ICU and joined her mommy on a ward!” She posted.

The Irish model, who also has a daughter named Kayla, welcomed Klara-Lillie into the world with husband Keith Malone.

Kerri Nicole previously shared on Instagram how her little girl had arrived into the world early.

“Our hearts are so full. Welcome to the world baby girl. 5 weeks early and weighing 5pounds, she is beyond PERFECT! our little angel,” she wrote.