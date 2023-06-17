Irish Love Island star Catherine Agbaje now single and ‘vulnerable’ in villa after tense elimination

Both André (21) and Catherine received some of the lowest public votes for the public’s favourite islanders in a tense episode on Friday night.

Irish Love Island star Catherine Agbaje (22) is in a vulnerable position in the villa after her partner André was eliminated last night.

He has since said he hopes they can reunite after the show.

Of the six vulnerable contestants, their fellow castmates were tasked with choosing one boy and one girl to go home.

André Furtado and recent bombshell Charlotte Sumner were eliminated, leaving Dubliner Catherine single and vulnerable in the competition.

André has since described his departure as “a real shocker.”

"When I came to the understanding I was among the vulnerable Islanders it wasn’t the best feeling,” he said,

"Catherine was also among the most vulnerable Islanders and in my mind I was thinking, ‘I definitely don’t want this to be the end of her experience, let alone mine as well.’

He added: “Personally I would have loved to stay. Mainly because me and Catherine had done a full circle, branching out and then coming back to each other. It showed the strength in our connection.

"Whereas with the other two, they were still dabbling to see which connection they were gravitating more towards.

“But there’s no hard feelings at all. Of course I would have liked it to go a different route and further develop my connection with Catherine, however, as I’ve said, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.”

He said he “could tell” that she “wasn’t happy” with the decision.

"Just before I left I told her she has got to have the most fun on this journey and remember what we all came here for. Although I was potentially what she came here for she’s now got to look past that and make sure she is very appreciative and grateful for the next steps.”

André hopes the pair will have a chance to reconnect.

"The way that we clicked that second time was like no other,” he said. “Both of us opened up to each other a lot more, in a deeper and more romantic way - it was amazing to be honest.

“If she does find a strong connection in the meantime in the Villa, I will be happy for her, but I will be even happier if it’s with me.

"I like the way she can speak on situations in an unbiased perspective. Of course she is a beautiful lady, but I love her charm. The way she carries herself is very attractive to me.”