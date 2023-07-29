Irish actor Barry Keoghan praises his baby son in touching Instagram post

The picture was posted as Brando’s first birthday approaches

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has shared a touching tribute to his baby boy on social media.

“Love you m’boy,” said Keoghan on Instagram as he shared a photo with his son Brando.

The picture was posted as Brando’s first birthday approaches. Keoghan and Brando’s mum Alyson Sandro welcomed their baby into the world last August. The couple are reported to have split in recent weeks but have not commented on the reports.

The Dubliner has since described fatherhood as “indescribable” and “a love I’ve not felt before”.

The Irish actor is set to be back on the big screen later this year as the release date for his next movie was announced this week.

Saltburn will see the actor working with director Emerald Fennell, who had a breakout hit last year with the movie Promising Young Woman.

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten,” according to a synopsis for the movie.

Co-starring Irish actress and Conversations with Friends star Alison Oliver, the movie will also star Jacob Elordi, Richard E Grant and Rosemund Pike.

The movie is set to be released in cinemas on November 24th.