Ireland’s new singing sensations The Tumbling Paddies driving fans wild

Fans clamour to see the Tumbling Paddies as shows sell out across the country

MEET Ireland’s new singing sensations The Tumbling Paddies, who are enjoying the type of fan-mania that we normally associate with boy bands.

The six-piece folk and ballad group are whipping up a storm at live shows around the country with their high energy sets that also include pop and rock classics and their own original songs such as smash hits, The Way I Am and Pretty Girl.

In scenes reminiscent of the early days of Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter, tickets for their shows are being snapped up in record time, leaving hundreds of fans disappointed as the ‘sold out’ signs go up.

Their phenomenal appeal also spans generations, from young children to their grandparents.

“We had a 98-year-old woman buying a T-shirt and CD at the merchandise stand with the teenagers at a recent show,” Andy Cox, their manager, tells the Sunday World.

With an average age of 25, the band members — singer Gareth Maguire, Lee Jones (guitar), Martin Treacy (accordion), Oisin McManus (keyboards/bass), Ciaran Owens (banjo) and John McCann (drums) —have packed in their jobs to pursue their music dream.

Reflecting on their success, Martin Tracey says it still hasn’t sunk in: “We played the Cowboys and Heroes festival in Leitrim last weekend and they had to close the entrance to the arena because it was packed to capacity with 5,500 people inside — and there were more than 1,000 outside who couldn’t get in. It’s crazy what’s happening.”

Singer Maguire reveals that when they headlined a show at the INEC in Killarney all 4,000 tickets sold out — and there were over 3,000 on a waiting list for cancellations.

The Tumbling Paddies, who got to know each other through the Irish traditional music scene, formed by chance after Martin Treacy was asked to provide the music at a wedding in 2015.

“Martin got asked to do the music at a wedding as people are coming in, so he gathered some of us together and myself, Ciaran and Lee got the call,” Gareth recalls.

“Then we got another wedding out of that and we started thinking that maybe we should do pub gigs. We had no name at the time, but when Ciaran was on his way to a gig where we were supporting the group, Beoga, he crashed the car, or tumbled the car as we call it. And that’s where the name came from.”

Their broad appeal comes from the range of songs they pack into their shows. “As well as doing originals, we picked songs that are known through the ages and were successful years ago, everything from The Dubliners to The Sawdoctors, and pop songs that are timeless,” Gareth says.

“Everyone likes The Sawdoctors’ N17 and I Useta Lover; we do the Eagles’ Take It Easy, Status Quo’s Rockin’ All Over The World and Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger. You can’t go wrong with songs like that. It’s amazing the young ones still know them.”

However, The Tumbling Paddies have also made a connection with fans through their original songs, including The Way I Am, which was co-written with country star Derek Ryan, and Pretty Girl, a co-write with Andy Cox.

“We do a lot of originals and it was Covid that gave us the time to write songs. There are a lot of cover bands out there that might be better than us, but they’re not well known because they don’t have their own songs,” Martin says.

“If you have your own songs people will remember you and get to know you. The Sawdoctors are a prime example. They’re known worldwide now. If they had done cover songs they probably would have been forgotten about.”