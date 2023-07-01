Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon says he’s ‘doing great’ a month after terminal cancer diagnosis

The 58-year-old said he will be taking a break from chemotherapy as the tumour has not grown since the terminal diagnosis

Joe Shannon at his home in Drumcliffe Sligo in 2021. Photo: Carl Brennan.

Chef Joe Shannon returned to screens on Thursday morning with an update about his health.

The Ireland AM chef was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer last month, having initially been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021 following a blockage in his intestines.

Since then, he has been undergoing chemotherapy for stage three cancer symptoms.

The popular chef was on air yesterday morning and said: "I’m doing great."

"Since I was up with ye the last time, I finished that round of chemotherapy, and I met my professor, the oncologist, Professor McCaffrey about three weeks ago, They are very happy with the results of that chemo,” Joe said to presenters Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe on Ireland AM.

The now 58-year-old said he will be taking a break from chemotherapy as the tumour has not grown since the terminal diagnosis.

He added that his treatment will continue next week.

The Sligo native previously last month said that chemotherapy would keep him going as long as his body can take it.

“I’m not scared of death,” he told presenters Alan Hughes and Muireann O'Connell

The chef who now presents a radio show on Ocean FM said he has had a "fantastic" life.

“Life owes me nothing,” he added.

Joe was the executive chef in Radisson Hotel in Sligo and is well-known for his appearances OceanFM and the morning television show Ireland AM on Virgin Media.