How son of The Script’s Glen Power is one of the hottest acts in town

HE’S carving out his own career in the music world as one of our hottest young DJs, producers and singer-songwriters, and Luke Power says he’s proud to be carrying on a family tradition.

Rising star Luke (23) is a son of Irish supergroup The Script’s drummer Glen Power, whose late dad, Gary, was also a popular singer on the Dublin scene.

Luke, who performs under the moniker Badscandal, is already attracting four million monthly listeners on Spotify, with 50,000 in Dublin alone.

His remix of The High Kings track, Chasing Rainbows, written by The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue and his dad Glen, is currently a smash-hit summer track in the Irish charts.

“A lot of people probably think there’s a certain amount of nepotism involved with me and where I am in music because I’ve got a parent in the music industry, but it doesn’t work like that,” Luke tells the Sunday World as he gets set to release a new track called So High.

“You still need to have some sort of ability. You have to have a skill and you’ve got to be good at it. And you have to work hard at being able to express that skill.

“As regards me learning instruments and being able to sing…yes, sure, I got that growing up in my family, but where I’ve got to in the electronic music industry today has been just me.

“How it happened was, I’d been doing music for around 10 years, trying to do it professionally and getting nowhere. My skill was always songwriting, which I love. But I wasn’t very good at production.”

Luke says he was sending his music on to lots of electronic labels when he eventually caught the ear of a New York-based duo called Harddope.

“They said, ‘This songwriting is actually amazing, would you like to come work with us?’ I saw it as an opportunity to get somewhere through these guys and said, ‘Teach me everything you know and I’ll give you 10 songs for free.’ So that’s where I got my production skills.

“It’s the best decision I ever made. We have become really good friends and I ended up working for their label, releasing songs with the label and doing stuff with a lot of huge DJs in Brazil. Everything is going really well now and I would put all my success down to those two guys.”

Looking back on his childhood, Luke says: “Dad was always a musician and he and my uncle Karl had a studio built in the garden. They’d bring me in and I’d get to watch their music sessions when I was five or six years old.

“As time went on, they were always teaching me different aspects of what they knew about music.”

Then Glen teamed up with Danny O’Donoghue and Mark Sheehan to form The Script.

“I was seven when The Script started and I remember being told in the car by Dad, ‘I’m going to be in a band and I’ll probably be away a lot is that okay?’ I remember he asked my permission.

“It obviously wasn’t permission, he was going to do it anyway, but it was just his way of making me feel good about it,” Luke reveals.

“I was like, ‘yeah, yeah’, but I didn’t realise that it was going to be indefinitely and I wouldn’t see him for six months at a time because at the beginning of their career they were really busy, they’d be working all the time.

“Then I started to hear their music on the radio. I remember going to their first album launch and seeing a lot of people trying to talk to them and that was so weird for me. I was like, ‘why does everyone think my dad is so cool, he’s not! What the hell!’ Then they were in Croke Park a few years later and I was like, ‘this is just weird!’”

As The Script became superstars, Luke says the spotlight turned to him at school.

“Everybody’s talking to me in school, ‘oh, your dad is in a band.’ That ended up becoming my whole life in school.

“Everybody wanted to be friends with me because of my dad, so I had to figure out who the real friends were pretty quickly.

“Usually, they were the people who’d tell you to ‘shut the f**k up or I’ll never talk to you!’ Those are your real friends,” he laughs. “The ones who always compliment you they are no good, you need to get rid of them.

“There is no manual or instruction book on how to deal with that. It’s kind of unusual because it wouldn’t be everyone that has a famous parent.

“You have to figure it out as you go along, it’s very weird.

“I’d see my dad on YouTube or TV and he was cool, but in reality he was boring and so normal to me because he was this guy forcing me to do my homework, like everyone else’s dad. But I guess he was cool because that’s what a dad should be doing

“Me and my dad have a great relationship. We are now both musicians in the professional world.

“We work together, we write songs together and it brings us together all the time.”

BADSCANDAL aka Luke Power’s new single, So High, will be released next Friday.