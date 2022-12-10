Harry and Meghan share unseen wedding snaps in teaser for new Netflix episode

A teaser released on Saturday by the streaming giant shows the couple having their first dance

Harry and Meghan have shared never-before-seen wedding snaps in a sneak peak at the next episode of their controversial documentary series.

A teaser released on Saturday by streaming giant Netflix shows the couple having their first dance as they celebrated their wedding.

Meghan is also photographed dancing with Elton John. The music legend was one of many celebrities invited to the exclusive bash. The star was a close friend of Harry’s late mother Diana.

Harry & Meghan reminisce about their whirlwind first dance as husband and wife.

Volume I: Now Streaming

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/EKDx3hPmuS — Netflix (@netflix) December 10, 2022

In the latest clips for the new episode, Meghan talks about their music choices for the nuptials. “I just really wanted the music to be fun, even for our first dance,” she said, adding that the couple’s first dance was to the 1960s hit Land of 1000 Dances.

“That was our first dance. It was so fun, just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great,” she said.

The teaser was released amid rumours of a deepening rift between the couple and the royal family. Harry is also working on a memoir which is due to be published next year.

The couple signed several lucrative deals, including those thought to be worth $100 million with Netflix and Spotify, after announcing their shock decision to step back from royal life.