Five rule changes to Love Island that have riled viewers during show’s run

Here are the rule changes that have transformed the show in less than a decade.

Love Island has given us sun, style and snogging for eight years, but a lot has changed since the ITV programme first graced our screens in 2015.

Here are five rule changes that have transformed the show in less than a decade.

​Smoking ban

It’s hard to believe it now, but in the beginning we got some of our best Love Island drama while the islanders were sharing a cheeky smoke break.

Former islander Craig Lawson revealed that, in the earlier seasons, each contestant was given 20 cigarettes per day.

He even went as far as saying some contestants only smoked to avoid boredom in the villa.

“You get so bored when you’re in there, that’s why you see so many people smoking. There’s only so much you can talk about your life.”

But in 2017, following a series of complaints to Ofcom, Love Island producers decided to ban public smoking on the show.

However, smoking is only banned on-screen.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Off-screen, the villa has a designated smoking area for islanders. The area isn’t filmed and only one islander is permitted to smoke at any given time.

​Split or steal

One of the big drama-inducing moments in the Love Island finale used to be the ‘split or steal’ moment during the finale.

The winning couple would decide whether to split the £50,000 cash prize equally or if one would steal it all for themselves.

No one ever actually chose to steal, however. It probably wouldn’t have been a wise move in terms of garnering support or brand deals after the show.

Last year, ITV decided to pull the ‘split or steal’ segment and just awarded the winning couples in seasons eight and nine their equal share of the £50,000.

​Public vote

A new twist the producers brought to the show in season eight was the introduction of a public vote for the first coupling.

In the inaugural season, the boys picked which girl they wanted to couple up with, while from seasons two to seven the girls selected their preferred boy.

But in season eight it was left to the viewers to decide who would be coupled up with who.

This rule change has been a controversial one, with many viewers criticising it while others praise the change.

The British public might actually prove themselves to be the perfect matchmakers as Love Island couple Tasha and Andrew (season eight), who were matched by viewers from the get-go, are still together, despite a bumpy journey in the villa.

In this current season (10), Molly and Mitchel have both repeatedly thanked the public for pairing them together.

Contestants André Furtado, Molly Marsh, George Fensom, Ruchee Gurung, Ella Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Tyrique Hyde, Medhi Edno, Jess Harding and Mitchel Taylor (Pic: ITV)

​Social media ban

In a shocking announcement ahead of season nine, the Love Island producers revealed that contestants would be banned from any social media activity while in the villa.

The islanders were never allowed their personal phones or to personally post online while they were in the villa, with most relying on their friends and family to operate their social media accounts while they were on the show.

Season eight’s Ekin-Su became the first islander to gain 1m Instagram followers while in the villa.

And many of the former contestants have admitted to applying for Love Island in order to gain social media fame.

The social media ban proved controversial and the show saw a drop in applications following its introduction.

However, ITV said that the ban was introduced as a safeguarding measure to protect the show’s contestants and their friends and family members from online abuse.

Many former contestants have come out in support of the ban.

Amy Hart (season five) feels it will help the families of islanders, saying: “I didn’t really take into account, when I went into the villa, that although my best friend was really excited to run my social media account, it was me that signed up to do the show, not my family and not my friends.

“But it was them that had to read the death threats and it was them that had to read the horrible messages.”

Mixing islanders

This season, the producers decided to make a small change when the islanders first entered the villa.

Unlike previous years where the boys and the girls entered the villa separately, this summer’s series began with the boys and the girls arriving at the same time.

Some viewers enjoyed this, as it meant islanders could flirt immediately; others preferred the old format, as it built more excitement for the first coupling.

Love Island has changed a lot in the past ten seasons.

And should the show remain on our screens for ten more, producers will no doubt continue to keep the islanders on their toes with more new rules and twists.