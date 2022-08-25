Eve Hewson ‘swears’ Robbie Williams stole her dance move

The actor, whose parents are U2 frontman Bono and Ali Hewson, said she believes Robbie picked up the choreography while he was staying with her family years ago.

Eve Hewson has claimed that Robbie Williams stole one of her dance moves for his song Rock DJ.

The actor, whose parents are U2 frontman Bono and Ali Hewson, said she believes Robbie picked up the choreography while he was staying with her family years ago.

“He came to stay with my family… When I was younger and I was a big dancer and this was my move,” Eve told Magic Radio in the UK as she demonstrated her finger in the air then finger pointing down move.

“This was my move okay, I used to do this to make my parents laugh all the time.

“And whenever they had a guest, they were like ‘Eve, do the thing, do the thing!’ and I would do the thing, and everyone would laugh.

“Then he went and made that music video, and that is the move! I swear he got that from me.”

The Bad Sisters star also opened up about shooting scenes in her native Dublin, saying that she loves returning to her family home after a day’s work.

“There’s nothing better than coming home from a long day and getting into your childhood bed.

“It’s like… oh its delicious, seeing your dogs, your mum’s there and she’s like ‘Oh honey you’ve worked so hard’ and she gives you the food and you’re just like gosh this is amazing.”

Her co-star and show creator Sharon Horgan added: “Because normally you’re going back to an empty hotel, and you feel really sad.”

The first two episodes of Bad Sisters are currently streaming on Apple TV.