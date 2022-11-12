Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blindsided’ by ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s affair

‘Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely’

Emma Thompson has said that she was “utterly blindsided” by her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s affair.

The couple, who were married from 1989 to 1995, split after it was revealed that the Irish actor was having an extra-marital relationship with his ‘Frankenstein’ co-star Helena Bonham-Carter.

“I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” Thompson told New Yorker.

“What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”

The 63-year-old said that she was “half alive” following the betrayal.

“Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely,” she added .

Kenneth Branagh

The pair met in 1987 while filming the television series Fortunes of War, an d went on to wed two years later. At the time of their split, they told the media it was due to conflicting work schedules however the real reason soon made it into the press.

Belfast-born Branagh and Bonham-Carter remained together until 1999.

He later met Lindsay Brunnock on the set of the Channel 4 miniseries ‘Shackleton’, and the pair went on to marry in 2003 and have remained together ever since.

Emma Thompson said it was her new husband, Greg Wise, “who picked up the pieces and put them back together” following the affair.

Wise and Thompson have been together for 27 years and married for 19.

I’ve learned more from my second marriage just by being married,” she said.

“As my mother says, ‘the first twenty years are the hardest.’ ”

They have two children together, Tindyebwa Agaba (36), who was adopted by the couple 20 years ago, and Gaia (22).