Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has responded to rumours of her replacing Laura Whitmore as host of the hit dating show.

Irish presenter Laura revealed last month that she would not be returning to the villa next year.

A host of famous faces have been hotly tipped to take over from the Bray native for Love Island’s ninth series, including Ekin-Su, who was crowned the champion this year with her partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

And while Ekin-Su (28) admitted she’d “love” to try her hand as host, she confessed that she isn’t “ready” for such a big role.

Speaking to Metro, she said: “I would love to take her place but I don’t think I’m ready yet. I feel like I’ve got so much going on.”

Other names in the running to replace Whitmore next year include Longford lady Maura Higgins, who was a Love Island finalist in 2019, is one of the bookies favourites to host the show at 5/1, according to MyBettingSites.

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has been backed at 10/1 while the Inbetweeners star Emily Atack and radio host Maya Jama are both popular among punters at 5/1 and 7/1 respectively.

Whitmore’s husband and the show’s narrator Iain Stirling (12/1) is also a contender, as well as Holly Willoughby (16/1), radio presenter Alice Levine (6/1), as well as ex Islanders Chris Hughes (16/1), Chloe Burrows (20/1), and Dani Dyer (25/1).

Whitmore took over as Love Island host from the late Caroline Flack during the first ever Winter Love Island in 2020 and later went on to present series 7 and 8.

Last month, she announced that she was leaving the show as she found “certain elements” of the job to be “very difficult”.

In an Instagram statement, the 37-year-old said: “I won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”