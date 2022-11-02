Eamonn Holmes remains off-air after falling at home and undergoing second surgery

‘Sadly it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal’

Belfast presenter Eamonn Holmes is set to remain off TV screens after having to undergo a second surgery following a fall at home.

According to the Express, the 62-year-old suffered a fall at his Surrey home a number of weeks ago which left him with a fractured shoulder.

Holmes had previously been taking a break from his presenting role at GB News to recuperate after having back surgery to deal with chronic pain issues.

According to the newspaper, the former ITV This Morning host is now set for a further eight-week lay-off while he recovers from the latest set back.

“As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation,” a spokesperson for Holmes told the Express.

“He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and rest.

“Sadly it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.

"But despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can.

“Eamonn would like to say thank you for the wonderful care he has received from the NHS. He’d also like to thank everyone who has sent him get-well messages.

“Eamonn’s focus now is solely on resting, and getting better - which he is determined to do.”

Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, has been candid with his health struggles over the last few years.

Writing in September, the father-of-four said he hoped his original surgery would allow him to “go back to the way I was 18 months ago”.

"This week a surgeon will cut into my back to hopefully relieve pressure on my sciatic nerves,” he wrote at the time.

"It’s an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

The Northern Irish host joined GB News last year having previously hosted Friday’s This Morning, alongside his wife, for 15 years.