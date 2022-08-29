DWTS Ireland could have two new female presenters as Lottie Ryan tipped for role

“Lottie is a serious contender to take over from Nicky if the makers of the show decide to go with two females in the presenting roles”

Nicky Byrne of Westlife during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo — © PA

2FM Presenter Lottie Ryan and Pro Dancer Pasquale La Rocca celebrate winning the Final of Dancing with the stars.Photo Credit: Kyran O Brien Photography/kobpix

There is speculation that the new series of Dancing With The Stars is set to feature two female presenters, with Lottie Ryan among the frontrunners tipped to replace Nicky Byrne.

It follows this week’s surprise announcement that pop idol Byrne has decided to quit the show due to the demands of Westlife’s new touring schedule.

A TV source said that Nicky’s Westlife diary is filling up with new concerts, including the possibility of many more in Ireland around Christmas time, forcing him to resign from his DWTS co-presenting role with Jennifer Zamparelli.

The late Gerry Ryan’s daughter, Lottie, who presents the official DWTS podcast, already has experience co-hosting the TV show.

She stepped into the shoes of Zamparelli last January when the host was struck down with Covid, and she did an impressive job presenting alongside Nicky Byrne.

As a 2020 winner of the series with one of the show’s professional dancers, Pasquale La Rocca, Lottie is well-known and popular with fans of the glitzy TV dance spectacular.

“Lottie is a serious contender to take over from Nicky if the makers of the show decide to go with two females in the presenting roles,” a source yesterday told the Sunday World.

“Strictly has two female presenters in Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, which has proved to be a winning combination. And with the emphasis now on more roles for females in Irish TV and radio, where the ratio is 60:40 in favour of males, this is the perfect opportunity to fill a role with a young woman who is more than qualified.”

Apart from Lottie, other talented female presenters who have been linked with the DWTS job include Vogue Williams, Laura Whitmore, Bláthnaid Treacy and Maura Higgins.

However, a new male co-host hasn’t been ruled out, with celebrities such as Brian Dowling, James Patrice, Marty Morrissey and even Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas mentioned as possible contenders for the job.

Byrne this week admitted that it was a tough decision leaving a show that he has loved hosting since 2017.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz and glamour and, of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night winter TV viewing,” Nicky said. “It has been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories.”