Dreamboys star Shane Finlayson says Irish fans are wildest, but he’s hanging up his g-string for love

'I love seeing grans going wild at our strip shows'

Shane Tyler Finlayson’s frenzied Irish fans have just one complaint when they see come to see him perform — and that’s that they don’t see quite enough of him.

Flanked by the rest of the Dreamboys, the part-Northern Irish exotic dancer is set to thrill audiences here for the last time next month, before hanging up his fireman uniform for good in 2024.

And the Essex lad vowed to find a loophole in Ireland’s strict ‘no full monty’ rule.

“The crowds are just ridiculous here,” begins Shane, whose family originally hails from Ardoyne in Belfast.

“It’s my favourite place to come. There’s never a bad word, it’s always been, ‘When are you coming back?’

“We do get asked why is there not as much [full frontal] nudity. Afterwards [women will say], ‘Oh, the show was great, the dancing was amazing, the music... but why didn’t I see d**k?’, basically, and it’s like, we can’t break the law.

“Say you’ve got eight or 10 of us dancing, [usually] at the end of each half someone goes completely nude,” he explains.

“They’re on stage normally nude for a good 30 seconds to a minute, completely everything out. But, whenever we go to Ireland, we’re not allowed to do it.

“We’re allowed to go down to our boxers, we’re allowed to show a bit of arse.

The male strip troupe in action

Of course, sometimes, someone might accidentally drop their towel at the last minute...” Shane teases.

Ticketholders for the popular British strip troupe’s No Strings Attached tour, which visits Dublin, Galway, Belfast and Louth next month, will no doubt be hoping for such carelessness on the night.

Either way, with pandemic rules now firmly out the window, the 35-year-old promised attendees won’t be disappointed by the sizzling two-hour experience, including routines inspired by Moulin Rouge and Dirty Dancing.

“The front row is the ‘wet zone’,” he warns Magazine+. “A lot of stuff happens if you’re in the front row!

“Since we were last there, obviously the restrictions are gone now, so it’s more hands-on. We bring men and women on stage and we make it about them, and then we can come off into the audience now.

“It’s one of the best feelings walking out onto the stage in front of a couple of thousand people. They go crazy.”

Now hoping to pursue a career in acting, with 2022 short film Belfast — The Divide already on his CV, Shane recalls how he only became a Dreamboy by accident, and with some unexpected family backing.

Shane Tyler Finlayson has been a Dreamboy since 2015

“A lot of these boys have been dancing through uni. I sort of fell into it,” he says.

“I liked dancing in the clubs when I was young, and that’s how I got spotted. When it came up, it was my granddad, he’s a bricklayer, [who said]: ‘Why don’t you do it, enjoy life and see how you get on with it’.

“Then I spoke to my mum and she laughed and said, ‘You’ve always been dancing and running around naked, why not get paid for it?’

“I’ve had an amazing time,” adds Shane, who appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, but has since found love with his girlfriend Shannen. “I’ve met some amazing people and I’ve been to some amazing places.

“I started as a youngster and now all the new boys are coming in, I’m probably the oldest. I do love my job, but I was single for a long time as well, and now I’ve met someone, it is harder going away, travelling with the boys, all the attention from girls and men — it’s just crazy. So it’s probably my last time in Ireland — I’m retiring next year. I’m moving on to other stuff now.”

In the meantime, he’s hoping to leave Dreamboys devotees of all ages with lots of happy memories, and admits that he departs the buff group with a few of his own, after close to a decade on the road.

“I’m not going to lie, I don’t know if it’s because of my background, the Irish accent does it for me,” he laughs. “It was too easy for me, like if someone talked to me, I was just like, ‘Ah, amazing!’

“Obviously we get a lot of hen parties and birthdays, and in the last couple of years, now you get divorce parties too. But we also get a lot of nans coming with their daughters and grandaughters too, and that’s my favourite lot. We tick all the boxes!”