Dolly Parton first to congratulate Margo O’Donnell after Country Music Hall of Fame induction

Singing legend Margo O’Donnell reveals that superstar Dolly Parton was among the first to congratulate her after she was inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame last weekend.

Margo and Dolly are close friends and they recorded together at her studio in America back in the late 1990s.

In an exclusive interview, Margo also tells the Sunday Worldshe is quitting touring for good at the age of 71 – and will only perform two annual stand-alone shows in Killarney and Letterkenny.

Margo with Philomena Begley and Susan McCann — © Andres Poveda

And Margo talks about the recent death of her younger sister, Kathleen, revealing an eerie experience when her mobile phone began playing a video of her sibling’s favourite song.

“When I returned home after Kathleen’s funeral I threw my phone on the bed and it began making a sound I had never heard before,” Margo tells me.

“I lifted up my mobile phone and I opened it and there was a black and white video of [British singer] Petula Clark singing a song called Sailor, which was the only song that Kathleen ever sang.

“In the ’90s we had an O’Donnell gathering in the Viking House Hotel when Daniel owned it. He closed the hotel to the public and it was open to all the O’Donnells. During the night every family did their little party piece and Kathleen got up and sang Sailor. It was the only time we heard her singing it.

“Last week at The Late Late Show it came on my phone again with a different singer. We were in the hall when my phone went off and when I opened it there was a video playing with a lady singing Sailor. I showed it to a family member who also thought it was an amazing occurrence.

“I have a very strong faith and I do believe that the dead don’t leave us. I felt Kathleen was around.”

Explaining why she became emotional while being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on The Late Late Show by her brother, Daniel, Margo reveals that she was thinking about her father, Francie, who died aged just 49.

“The last thing I wanted to do was break down, but Daniel walked over and said into my ear, ‘You’re doing great.’ He sounded really, really like our father. A couple of times I looked over at him when he was singing, I’ll Never Fill My Father’s Shoes, and from his side profile I thought, ‘Jesus, it’s like looking at Dad.’ I adored my father.”

Margo is only the fourth inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame and follows Big Tom, Philomena Begley and Daniel.

“I feel it’s such an honour,” she says. “It’s like our Grand Ole Opry. It was even more of an honour to be given it by Daniel…and that’s really what broke me. When he said, ‘I couldn’t be happier than to give you this,’ I thought about Mam and Dad and Kathleen, and all of us in our family.

“It’s lovely that two of us in the one family are now in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“My friends Dolly Parton and her sister, Stella, both sent me messages. Dolly was very funny about Daniel and myself both getting that honour… ‘Didn’t happen in our family,’ she said. ‘None of them got it, only me!’ She was delighted for me.

“In ’96 I recorded in the basement of Dolly’s where she did all her recordings and I did it with her whole family. They were the musicians. We’d order pizzas at two in the morning and we’d eat them in the studio. I duetted with Dolly and she was wonderful.”

Speaking about her future, Margo, who has just released a new album called Margo, 70 Songs, reveals that she is going off the road and will only do two exclusive concerts each year “as long as I’m above the clay.”

She says: “I’m not retiring, but I just don’t want to commit to touring. However, I will do the Killarney and Letterkenny concerts every year and I feel so lucky that I still have so much support out there.”