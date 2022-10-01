Director of new Sinéad O’Connor documentary says Prince’s estate banned Nothing Compares 2U
Filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson has told how Prince’s song Nothing Compares 2U could not be used in the film
The director of an eagerly awaited new documentary on Sinéad O’Connor has told how Prince’s estate refused use of the song that became her greatest hit.
Filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson has told how Prince’s song Nothing Compares 2U could not be used in the film.
But as the film’s makers were granted rushes from the iconic video that accompanies the song, it meant Sinéad’s biggest hit could still be a central focus of the film.
“Initially we had intended to use the song, but we received a refusal (which as the rights holders, was their prerogative),” Ferguson told US music magazine, Billboard.
Read more
“In the end we were very happy with that section of the film. It meant the focus remained on Sinéad’s words, and on her own songwriting.”
The Dublin star and Prince had never met until after the song became a global hit for the Irish singer. According to Sinéad’s 2021 memoir, the meeting did not go well.
The video that accompanied the song almost entirely featured Sinéad singing up close and in tears at one point.
It became one of the most iconic music videos of all time and sealed the singer’s success as a global superstar.
The documentary about Sinéad’s life at the height of her fame, Nothing Compares, will open in Irish cinemas next week.
Today's Headlines
Laid to rest | Gangster John Paul Brennan’s young son tells his funeral he was the ‘best da ever’
searches | Two men arrested in Limerick as Gardai seize €71,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine
all smiles | Leo Varadkar poses with actor Jimmy Nesbitt at Irish unity conference in Dublin
heartbreak | Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave
RIP | Funeral of stabbed Thomas O’Halloran hears he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
crazy ass | Colin Farrell says he got a kick from a donkey while filming latest movie
iconic song | Director of new Sinéad O’Connor documentary says Prince’s estate banned Nothing Compares 2U
fight continues | Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
serious concerns | Armed gardai ‘monitoring’ Hutch gang members after alert at Jonathan Dowdall’s home
double delight | Mum reveals how miracle conjoined twins were almost killed by Covid weeks after birth