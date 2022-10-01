Director of new Sinéad O’Connor documentary says Prince’s estate banned Nothing Compares 2U

Filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson has told how Prince’s song Nothing Compares 2U could not be used in the film

The director of an eagerly awaited new documentary on Sinéad O’Connor has told how Prince’s estate refused use of the song that became her greatest hit.

But as the film’s makers were granted rushes from the iconic video that accompanies the song, it meant Sinéad’s biggest hit could still be a central focus of the film.

“Initially we had intended to use the song, but we received a refusal (which as the rights holders, was their prerogative),” Ferguson told US music magazine, Billboard.

“In the end we were very happy with that section of the film. It meant the focus remained on Sinéad’s words, and on her own songwriting.”

The Dublin star and Prince had never met until after the song became a global hit for the Irish singer. According to Sinéad’s 2021 memoir, the meeting did not go well.

The video that accompanied the song almost entirely featured Sinéad singing up close and in tears at one point.

It became one of the most iconic music videos of all time and sealed the singer’s success as a global superstar.

The documentary about Sinéad’s life at the height of her fame, Nothing Compares, will open in Irish cinemas next week.