Dee Devlin ‘blown away’ as fiancé Conor McGregor lands role in Road House remake

Dee Devlin has praised her fiancé Conor McGregor for landing his first film role, where he will act alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Notorious is set to make his acting debut in a new remake of the classic 1989 action flick Road House, which is being made by Prime Video.

And proud partner Dee has taken to Instagram to tell her followers all about Conor’s exciting opportunity.

Sharing a post made by a Conor McGregor fan account, Dee, who has three children with the UFC star, said: “So cool! You blow me away babe.”

The Road House remake will follow a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise.

It remains unknown who McGregor will be playing in the project, but sources have made it clear that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

Hollywood has been wanting to see the Dubliner on the big screen for some time now, but McGregor reportedly wanted to make sure that he chose the right project to make his acting debut in.

Insiders say when he heard there was interest for him to join the Road House cast, he watched the original film for the first time and enjoyed it so much he wanted to get in on the action.

Sources add that after a meeting with producer Joel Silver, McGregor was sold on the project and loved the idea where the new story was headed compared to the original.

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide when it is released.

In March, Conor offered Jared Leto the opportunity to join him at a fight camp after the House of Gucci star said he’d love to play the Dublin fighter in a biopic.

The 50-year-old, who is a big fan of McGregor’s and has attended several of his fights, told Extra TV: “If we do the UFC movie, if I was younger, I’d play Conor McGregor. I got the beard.

“What Conor does and what these guys and gals do is just extraordinary.

“I’m too old to do Conor probably, but you never know. We could maybe use some CGI.”

McGregor later tweeted: “Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me!” alongside a link to an article about the actor’s remarks.

Leto who appeared in 'Fight Club' in 1999, also suggested that he would be interested in playing the part of UFC president Dana White.

The cast for the new version of Road House also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry while Joel Silver will produce the film for his company, Silver Pictures.