David Haye sparks new ‘throuple’ rumours following reported Una Healy split
Una reportedly ended her rumoured “throuple” situation after things got a bit too “complicated”.
David Haye and his girlfriend have sparked rumours they have found a replacement for their reported throuple relationship.
The boxer and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne seem to have added personal trainer Mica Jova into the mix after Una called off their relationship last month.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David showed off his new arm candy with a snap of the trio posing together on a Costa Rica beach.
Both women flaunted their toned figures in bikinis while David’s washboard abs were on full display.
The photo’s dramatic caption read: "In the opening chapter of 2023, I have immersed myself fully in the richness of each passing moment.
"I have found myself in the company of open-hearted individuals who perceive me through the lens of my daily actions, rather than the societal expectations foisted upon a man of 42.
"A recalibration of my manner of living shall be necessary, for the attire of flip-flops, shorts, and a perpetually bare abdomen is hardly suited to the climate of my home town of London."
He continued: "I shall carry with me the memory of those extraordinary connections forged with radiant spirits, who shared in the marvellous odyssey we embarked upon together.
"I eagerly anticipate resuming this wondrous journey at the dawn of 2024, picking up precisely where I left off."
It comes after Una confirmed she is single amid rumours that she ended the throuple with Haye and Osborne.
"I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.
"You can’t do it all by yourself. There is no shame in asking for help, be that from childcare, family or friends.
"I am often asked how I juggle it all as a single parent but men aren’t asked that. In fact, I can never remember a time when I heard a man being asked how he juggles it all. Mothers don’t have a choice if they are single – you just get on with it,” she told the Irish Mirror.
