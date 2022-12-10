Danniella Westbrook reveals she was ‘hours’ away from a heart attack

The actress was rushed to hospital where she says medics saved her life

Danniella Westbrook has revealed that she was nearly hours from having a heart attack.

The former Eastenders star said that medics saved her life after she was rushed to hospital.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to tell followers that she was taken to Whipps Cross Hospital in London on Friday.

Sharing a selfie to her feed, the actress urged others to keep tabs on their symptoms if they are unwell with the flu.

"Whips cross just saved my life and I am forever grateful,” she said.

"If you have this flu bug and tight chest ring an ambulance I was hours away from cardiac arrest my chest was so tight. Now I need complete bed rest for a few days #blessed."

Taking to the comments, friends and fans sent her their best wishes.

“Oh babe, I’m so sorry but so grateful you’re OK. Rest darling,” wrote former Big Brother star Aisleyne Wallace.

“Sending love beautiful,” musician Dan Crossley shared.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks star Paul Danan said: “Praying you’re okay babe sending lots of love your way.”

In October,the actress admitted that she has relapsed in her drug and alcohol addiction but said she was getting the help she needs.

Westbrook has struggled with addiction for years and publicly relapsed in 2014 after 14 years sober.

However, in an honest Instagram post, she shared that she had “slipped” from sobriety but is “done with the drinking” and ready to get her life back on track.

Danniella told her 67,400 followers: “Ok so here goes …. HONESTY POST. Ok so it’s no secret since leaving rehab I’ve slipped and [slid] more than I have been straight I guess.”

“But today I’ve joined a new gym restarted my herbal life and going back to the rooms tonight. I’m done with the drinking the occasional packet and night out I’m totally over it.”

“I know the best years of my whole adult life was the 14 years I spent clean and sober. So today’s the day I go back own my s**t pick up the newcomers' ring with pride not shame,” she added.

“I’m all in sick and tired of being sick and tired and feeling shame and a fraud when people tell me I’m doing well. I’ve done better this time round but I’m done I’m so bloody bored of it all.”

She continued her brave post by saying: “Hello I’m Danniella and I’m a recovering drug addict.”

“I’m ready to work every step. I’m excited to be off service and do what I’m called to giving back to others seeking a solution to this threefold illness if alcoholism and addiction.

“I haven’t had a rock bottom this time I’m just all over the whole vicious circle that is crippling disease that stops me and from being the best me I can be and from reaching my full potential. I’m lucky this time I’m not crawling in the rooms a sniveling skinny bag head…”

“I was meant for more than this and these last few years f**king about has shown me, that cocaine and champagne ain’t got the high I want,” she added.

Danniella then said that she wants to get a “natural high” from life’s opportunities and is ready to welcome the people who can help her back into her life with her “head held high.”

Concluding her post, she said: “So that’s me done... see you all on the sunny side of life... And to anyone struggling wake up and change your life before it clamors yours. We’re all worth it.”