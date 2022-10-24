Daniel O’Donnell becomes TikTok sensation with help of a bird

Star makes debut on social media platform...and gets a nasty surprise afterwards

Daniel O’Donnell has become a new TikTok sensation after joining the video platform – and he says he’s got a bird to thank for his success.

The superstar singer reveals that when he recorded an introductory video for TikTok this week, he didn’t realise that he had bird droppings on the sleeve of his jumper.

“I had gone out to the post office before going to the studio to record the video and a bird must have deposited his stuff on me when I was walking,” Daniel tells the Sunday World.

“In the studio they recorded me welcoming people to my TikTok channel, and it was only afterwards I noticed that there was bird sh*t on the sleeve of my jumper.

“I didn’t know if it was there when I did the recording, but lo and behold, when I saw the TikTok video you can see it on my sleeve,” he laughs.

“But you know legend has it that a bird doing his business on you is supposed to be lucky, so it was a lucky day that I went on TikTok and I’m hoping it’s a lucky omen for the new album that’s about to be released.”

Daniel has had instant success on TikTok.

“I wasn’t expecting him to go viral so soon,” says Sara El Harrack from his record label, Demon Music. “It has definitely grown better than what we had planned.”

Speaking yesterday, Daniel admitted that he is still learning about TikTok, but is happy to embrace it.

“To be honest I wasn’t sure what TikTok was all about,” he tells me. “My record label decided that I would go on TikTok, so here I am on TikTok at 60 years of age.

“I’m happy to give everything a go these days. My attitude is, if you don’t get on the bus you won’t get to the next town. I’m on the bus now – I don’t know where I’m going to be getting off!”