Dami Hope says Laura Whitmore leaving Love Island host role is a ‘pity’

Love Island star Dami Hope has said that it’s a “pity” to see Laura Whitmore step down as host.

The Wexford native, who placed third on the ITV dating show this summer with Indiyah Polack, said Whitmore did a “great job” presenting the series.

Bray woman Laura has hosted the show for 3 seasons, taking over from the late Caroline Flack in 2020 during the first ever Winter Love Island.

The 37-year-old announced her departure on Monday, stating that there are “certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format”.

When asked about Laura’s shock exit as host, Dami told Cosmopolitan UK: “Genuinely, I actually feel like Laura Whitmore really held it down.

“She did a great job. Every time she walked in, all of the boys were like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Laura Whitmore!’

Laura Whitmore attends the annual Oscar's Book Prize for the best under-fives book of the year at The Ivy in London. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022. — © PA

“Even though we’ve seen her like 500 times, we still get excited when we see her.

“She nails it perfectly, and I think she’s been an amazing host. So it’s a pity.”

Dami said that Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu would be a suitable replacement for Whitmore because she is a "drama queen".

Ekin-Su is one of the bookies’ favourite to take over from Laura next season, with punters backing her at 9/1 according to MyBettingSites.

Longford lady Maura Higgins, who was a Love Island finalist in 2019, is also hotly tipped to host the show with odds of 5/1 while 2019 winner Amber Gill is tipped at 10/1.

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack is popular among punters at 5/1 to land the gig, with Maya Jama is also in the running at 7/1.

Other famous faces tipped to take over from Laura include her husband and the show’s narrator Iain Stirling (12/1), Holly Willoughby (16/1), radio presenter Alice Levine (6/1), as well as ex Islanders Chris Hughes (16/1), Chloe Burrows (20/1), and Dani Dyer (25/1).