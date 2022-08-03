Dami Hope and Love Island finalists fly back to UK

Two days after the Love Island 2022 final, Dami and his partner Indiyah Polack are ready to go home after spending eight weeks in Mallorca inside the iconic villa.

Love Island star Dami Hope has joined his fellow finalists at the airport as they prepare to fly back to the UK and Ireland.

They met up with winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, as well as fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page at Palma Airport on Wednesday morning before catching their flight.

Dami took to Instagram to share some snaps of his pals and partner before boarding the plane, while all four couples posed for a photo together as they waited in the terminal.

It is not yet known whether Dami, who lives in Blanchardstown in Dublin, will go home to Ireland or stay in the UK with Indiyah after his Love Island journey.

And as the door closes on Love Island for another year, ITV has released the voting figures that saw Ekin-Su and Davide take the crown during Monday night’s final.

The dynamic duo won the public vote by a landslide with a whopping 63.69pc of viewers choosing them as their favourite couple.

Gemma and Luca placed second in the competition with 14.47pc of the vote.

Meanwhile, third place couple Dami and Indiyah got 11.77pc of the public vote, while fourth place couple Tasha and Andrew received 10.07pc of the vote.

The “voice” of Love Island Iain Stirling said it was “bittersweet” to see Love Island finish up after another summer of love.

The 34-year-old Scottish comedian and TV star, who is married to Irish host Laura Whitmore, has narrated the ITV2 show since 2015. Laura has presented the show since 2020.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I think it is bittersweet from contestant up to, you know, executive producer and everyone in-between, it is that thing of it’s two months, it’s every day. We’ve had such a nice time. We’re all probably ready to go home.

“But we’re very excited for the final and also there’s that horrible feeling of then it’s over? And what do you do? What do you do with your evenings?”