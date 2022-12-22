Country star Robert Mizzell walks his eldest down the aisle before giving kids trip of a lifetime

‘I don’t know who was more excited, me or the kids’

Country music star Robert Mizzell has been a busy father so far this Christmas as he walked his eldest daughter down the aisle – and gave his youngest children the experience of a lifetime with Santa and his reindeers in Lapland.

American-born Robert was the proud father of the bride last Sunday as his 28-year-old daughter, Amy, from his first marriage, tied the knot at Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare.

Robert also had the honour of singing for his daughter Amy and her husband Conor’s first dance – a song called I Loved Her First.

It was an emotional day for Mizzell. “I blubbed my way through the speech,” Robert tells the Sunday World.

However, the entertainer’s quirky sense of humour also drew laughs during his speech.

“I pointed out in my speech that Amy and Conor met in a disco in Naas called The Court and said that myself and Elaine, Amy’s mother, have a lot in common with Conor and Amy. I said Conor and Amy met in The Court and myself and Elaine finished up in the court, but a different court.

“That got a laugh because people who know us know that even though our marriage didn’t last Elaine and I are still the best of friends and I’m very close to all her family.”

Robert has since remarried and now has two young children, Maisie (7) and Leo (4), with his wife, Adele.

Last week the couple, who live in Co Westmeath, took the trip of a lifetime to Lapland with Maisie and Leo to experience the magic of Christmas.

“I don’t know who was more excited, me or the kids,” Robert laughs. “We didn’t tell the children we were going until the morning of the trip when we woke them because we wanted them to sleep the night before.

Having fun in Finland

“So we woke them in the early hours and told them we were going to see the real Santa in Lapland. Sunway Travel were running the trip and they had Elves waiting for us at the check-in desk at Dublin Airport.

“It was a three-hour flight but it went by very quickly because Elves were on the flight singing songs and telling stories.”

The Mizzell family’s home in Finland for the Lapland trip was a one-bedroom cottage with a loft.

“The little wooden cottages are toasty warm and there’s a sauna in every cabin,” Robert says. “Maisie and Leo spent a little bit of time making snowman.

"Next morning after breakfast we were taken to a husky park, which had more than 200 huskies, given the history of the dogs and then taken a husky dog ride which had lots of photo opportunities.

“This was followed by a visit to a reindeer park, where I learned that there are more reindeer in Finland than there are people. Then the two excited children and even more excited parents headed off on a sleigh ride pulled by one of the reindeer.”

One of the main highlights was meeting the main man, Santa Claus.

“Santa’s Grotto is built into a mountain. It has massive wooden doors and as you enter Elves are there welcoming you,” Robert says.

“You get a chance to meet the real Santa talk to him about your wish list. Even as an adult, being able to immerse yourself into that fantasy of being with Santa and being in Lapland is a fantastic experience. You are up at the Arctic Circle and we actually crossed the Artic Circle on one part of the tour when you visit Santa’s post office and village.

“For children it’s the ultimate magic of Christmas. I couldn’t recommend it enough.”

ROBERT Mizzell’s nationwide tour with The Three Amigos starts on December 27, with tickets now available through Ticketmaster.