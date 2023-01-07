Country hero Robert Mizzell, used to performing in front of thousands, says he struggled with ‘father of the bride’ speech
‘I blubbed my way through the speech’
COUNTRY star Robert Mizzell is used to performing in front of thousands – but he says he struggled through his ‘father of the bride’ speech before Christmas because he was so emotional.
Robert’s daughter Amy (28), from his first marriage, wed at Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare last month.
“I blubbed my way through the speech,” says Robert, who also sang for Amy and her husband, Conor, as the happy couple took to the floor for their first dance.
The song was called I Loved Her First.
Robert, who is still close to Amy’s Irish mother, Elaine, also had guests in fits of laughter when he told them that his daughter had met her future husband at The Court nightclub in Naas.
“I pointed out in my speech that Amy and Conor met in a disco in Naas called The Court and said that myself and Elaine have a lot in common with Conor and Amy. I said Conor and Amy met in The Court and myself and Elaine finished up in the court, but a different court.
“That got a laugh because people who know us know that even though our marriage didn’t last Elaine and I are still the best of friends and I’m very close to all her family.”
Robert has since remarried and now has two young children, Maisie (7) and Leo (4), with his wife, Adele.
“I was only 20 when I got married the first time and my marriage ended quickly because we weren’t compatible as a husband and wife. But my ex-wife is a good person and her family are great people,” he adds.
