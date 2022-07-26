Conor McGregor says sister Aoife is a ‘style queen mad thing’ in birthday post

Aoife turned 37 on Monday and her younger brother took to Instagram to pay her tribute on her big day.

Conor shared a photo with his sister Aoife to mark her 37th birthday. Photo: Instagram

Conor McGregor has called his sister Aoife a “mad thing” as he wished her a happy birthday.

Sharing a photo of the pair on holidays in front of a marina, the UFC star wrote: “Happy birthday my sister @aoife.mcgregor, style queen mad thing, I love you so much, to the moon and back, forever and always, the world is yours, my blood.”

Underneath the post, the birthday girl commented some heart emojis and said: “FOREVER.”

It’s Aoife’s first trip around the sun since she split from her husband Mark Elliott last year.

Elliot confirmed to the Sunday World in August that his relationship with Aoife had broken down as he did not wish to have more children.

"It was basically to do with kids - she wanted a baby and I didn't," said Mark, who has twin 20-year-old daughters from a previous relationship.

A few months after their marriage broke down, Aoife paid “physical visits” to Kinahan cartel-linked criminal Graham “The Wig” Whelan at Portlaoise Prison.

The businesswoman, who has no involvement in criminality and has no criminal convictions, is understood to have become close friends with the caged mobster after breaking things off with Elliott.

The Sunday World revealed how Aoife met with Whelan, who is serving an 18-month sentence for money laundering, for the first time just before Christmas for their first physical visit since he was locked up.

And in January, she reportedly spent just under an hour inside the top-security prison with Whelan, who is also friends with Aoife’s brother Conor and a member of his Black Forge pub football team.

But The Wig's pub football days were put on hold by the Special Criminal Court in November after it heard how he drunkenly boasted to gardai that he got the €1,200 in cash from "up his Swiss roll" during an arrest at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin on January 31, 2019.

Graham Whelan

He also told detectives "I'm a dangerous criminal" and to "look me up".

The court heard this was a reference to Whelan being jailed for six years over a €1.6m drug seizure at a hotel in Dublin's city centre.

The infamous bust, carried out at the Holiday Inn when Whelan was just 17, was seen as the beginning of the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud which led to 16 people being murdered.

On being caught, he told gardai he could do 10 years in jail "standing on his head."

Arising from his arrest at the Intercontinental, Whelan pleaded guilty to participating in the actions of an organised crime gang by laundering money for the group.

He also admitted to being in possession of €1,200 in cash and a €28,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak gentleman's watch, both of which were found to be the proceeds of crime.

The Special Criminal Court heard Whelan had 33 previous convictions including the prison term served for the €1.6m drug seizure, as well as for violent disorder, criminal damage and assault causing harm.