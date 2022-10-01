Colin Farrell says he got a kick from a donkey while filming latest movie
‘She didn’t like her nose being touched, I found out. She kicked me in the knee. But that was my fault. I got too close to her’
Colin Farrell has revealed he got a kick from his co-star - a donkey named Jenny - while filming his latest movie.
Farrell told how he fell foul of his scene-stealing co-star while filming The Banshees of Inisherin in the Aran Islands last summer.
The movie sees Farrell team up again with Brendan Gleeson and their In Bruges writer-director Martin McDonagh.
“Ah, Jenny was tricky,” the actor told Empire Magazine.
“It was her first film, but she acted like it was her 100th. She was kind of over it. Kind of jaded,” he laughed. “She didn’t like her nose being touched, I found out. She kicked me in the knee. But that was my fault. I got too close to her.”
The star later revealed that he also fell foul of the canine who played co-star Brendan Gleeson’s dog in the movie. “I f***ing got bitten by your f***ing dog!” He said to Gleeson in the interview. “I still have the scar. The donkey kicked me, the dog bit me.”
The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two lifelong friends, Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm abruptly decides to end their friendship. With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship. But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.
Early reviews for the movie, released here on October 21st, have been raves, with both Farrell and Gleeson generating early awards-season buzz.
Farrell is now regarded as a contender for next spring’s Oscars after winning best actor at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in the movie.
