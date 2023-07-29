Claudia Buckley and dad Jimmy set to take their fans on USA road trip

Claudia spoke of her father: ‘Don’t get me wrong, sometimes we want to absolutely kill each other, but there’s no one that has my back more than him!’

COUNTRY music star Claudia Buckley reveals that she’s set to team up with her dad Jimmy for an American tour next year with their respective fans.

Honey Bee singer Claudia (25), from Athenry, Co Galway, also speaks about her close bond with Jimmy, who is one of the superstars of the Irish country scene.

“Dad and I get even closer as I get older,” Claudia tells the Sunday World. “I have so much respect for him. I’ve seen Dad come through the hardships in this business. I know how tough this business is, I was reared on it.

“I have so much respect that he was able to create and mould a career for himself out of nothing, playing to 10 or 15 people when he started out. Now he’s busier than he was before Covid.

“He’s packing out venues all around the country. His fanbase is so loyal, they love him to bits.

“I never take for granted that I have my dad around still and that we both share the same career. It’s great that we have the same love for music. I’m very lucky because I know that not everyone gets to have their dad around.

“Don’t get me wrong, sometimes we want to absolutely kill each other, but there’s no one that has my back more than him and there’s no one that has his back more than me.”

Claudia says Jimmy never pushed her towards a career in showbusiness, but neither did he discourage her.

Jimmy with little Claudia

Recalling the first time she sang for her father, Claudia reveals: “He was watching the TV at home. I wrote what I thought was a song — it was absolutely rubbish — but I was only six or seven. I brought it into him and said, ‘Dad, I wrote a song, I want to sing it for you.’ That was big for me to say because I was painfully shy back then.

“I stood in front of the TV and he got the remote and paused what he was watching. I then got nervous, turned my back to him and started to sing. At the end, when I turned around I saw that he had called my mum in and he was teary. That was the first time I showed him that I could sing.

“Then for as long as I can remember I went to stage school and drama groups. All I wanted to do was sing. It’s all I was good at and born to do as far as I was concerned. My mam has pictures of me putting on shows for people when I was small.

“I owe a lot to my mum as well, she’s great. She’s an unbelievable woman, she really is. She’s the glue that holds us all together.”

As a child, Claudia says she wasn’t conscious of the fact that her father was famous. “He may have been different to other dads, but as far as I was concerned that was his job the same as Mary’s dad down the road was a dentist and my friend Clodagh’s dad drove tractors and my friend Megan’s dad was a postman. My dad was a singer and I didn’t think it was anything crazy, wild or weird.”

Claudia has a childhood memory of her dad being thrilled to record in Nashville with American country legend George Jones in 2008.

“I will never forget him ringing me and the excitement in his voice and he telling me,” she laughs.

Little Claudia with proud dad Jimmy

“He posted home the CD and I remember listening to it and hearing George Jones complimenting Dad on his voice and his tone. Dad just sounded like a little boy, shy and nervous and not the dad that I knew at home. He was clearly with one of his idols.”

Claudia now has her own loyal following and is enjoying success as a songwriter and performer. Her original song, Honey Bee, was a crossover hit, entering the UK Top 10 chart earlier this year.

She also did a successful tour of America in May.

“Dad and I had always talked about going to Nashville and when I came home and told him about the trip he said, ‘Hearing what you’re telling me makes me want to do what we’ve talked about. Why don’t we do it? You bring your age group, I’ll bring my age group and we’ll come together with all our loyal fans and put on private concerts every night.

“So next May 13 to May 22, Dad and myself will be touring across the USA with two coach loads of fans, visiting all the must-see places and sights in Nashville and Memphis.”