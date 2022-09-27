YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul makes rude comment about Tommy Fury’s baby news

The bitter foes were lined up to fight on two separate occasions before both bouts were cancelled

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has made a sneering remark about Love Island star Tommy Fury who has revealed that his partner Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant.

The bitter foes who were lined up to fight on two separate occasions before both bouts were cancelled have a bit of history when it comes to taking a pot-shot at each other.

When Tommy and Molly-Mae recently announced they're expecting their first child, Paul quote-tweeted pictures from the pair's announcement video and wrote: "Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out."

Paul was referring to the fact he and Fury - the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson - were first scheduled to do battle last December in Florida.

However, the encounter fell through days before the bout as Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Paul's rude comment

Fury (23) and Paul (25) were then up lined up for an August 6 clash but it collapsed again after Fury was stopped from boarding a plane to New York for a pre-fight press conference in June.

His hassles began just weeks after brother Tyson was prevented from entering the States due to his association with alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

Since then the pair have continued their feud on social media, with former Disney star Paul declaring he'd wipe the floor with Fury.

"Look, it will be the last payday of his life, from boxing at least,” he previously declared.

"He would quit boxing after that or at least he should. I'm going to turn him into a meme if we ever fight, literally a crazy meme.

"Like this guy is not going to be able to walk outside anymore.

"So, it's actually probably smarter for him not to fight me."

Fury and Paul were on FaceTime with one another on Saturday night ahead of Amanda Serrano's clash with Sarah Mahfoud.

Paul told Fury: “Tommy, let’s make the fight happen buddy. Let’s make it happen."

Fury responded: “I’ll see you soon.”