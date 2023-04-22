X-Factor star Mary Byrne says she is cutting back on alcohol after depression battle

The Ballyfermot singer would love to do I’m A Celebrity

Mary Byrne with Rebecca Wheatley and Jessica Martin in Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through Menopause

AT the age of 63, singer and actress Mary Byrne says she’s hell-bent on taking on any challenges that life throws at her — and some she’s putting her hands up for.

Despite having a multitude of afflictions, many of which she connects to the menopause, the gutsy woman, who shot to fame on The X Factor at the age of 50, even has another reality TV show in her sights.

“I want to do I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!,” Mary tells the Sunday World, adding: “I’m not joking. It’s a show I’d love to do, and I’d have absolutely no problem eating rats, mice or a camel’s penis.”

The working-class hero from Dublin’s Ballyfermot is deadly serious.

“I’m not young, I’m not old, I’m in the middle, and for as long as I can I’m now challenging myself every chance I get. It’s good for you, it’s good for your mind.

“I mean, I left school at 12 and how the hell did I ever get to this, reading a script and studying?” she continues, as we chat in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre where she’s preparing for her upcoming role in Menopause The Musical 2, which will tour Ireland next month.

Although arthritis in her knees would prevent her from going into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity, the former Tesco checkout lady is banking on having replacements carried out in the near future.

“I’m hoping to get the first knee done by July,” Mary reveals.

“If the knees were done I’d be fine. Then I’d be able to jump out of a helicopter going into the jungle.

“I’m putting it out to the universe now that I want to do I’m A Celebrity because that’s what I do and it does come back.

“It was the same with The X Factor… one day sitting on the till in Tesco I said to God, ‘If there’s something more out there for me, if you open the door I promise you I’ll get the courage and I’ll walk through and I will not let you down.’

“Within a year The X Factor came and I was on it.

“Then I supported one of my all-time favourite singers, Neil Diamond, in front of 50,000 fans at Aviva Stadium, I sang for Queen Elizabeth when she visited Ireland and I was Teen Angel in Grease The Musical. I mean, you couldn’t make any of that up.”

Despite recovering from injuries sustained in a recent bus crash while on tour in the UK with the Menopause show, Mary is on top form these days — and says it’s part of her new attitude to life, which includes cutting back on booze.

She explains: “I suffer with depression that was triggered by the menopause coming up to the age of 50, and I take medication for it.

“If I drink too much I get very down in myself and I get paranoid.

“I’ve learned in recent years that I can’t do that anymore.

“I still have my social drink, but recently I’ve stopped drinking on my own. I used to open a bottle of wine at home and say, ‘I’ll have a glass or two,’ but you end up having the whole bottle.

“I’m not an alcoholic, and that’s a good thing, because I can go months without the bloody thing.

“I like a drink and I don’t ever want to stop liking a drink, so now I treat it with respect.

“I went through the menopause at 50, so I’m 13 years through it now and I still get the sweats, I still get the moods, I still get the sleepless nights, I still get the anxiety.

“But what I do with them now is face them and say, ‘Today is a little bit rough, I’ll make them my friend and embrace them, and tomorrow it will ease up.’

“And if it doesn’t I’ll go to the doctor and just a few words of reassurance from her lifts me up.

“I think doing this show is an incredible way of getting to men and women and letting them know that it’s OK, it’s not the end of your life, your life must go on.

“A lot of men are coming to this show with their wives, their partners. You can see them nudging their wives, ‘Oh, that’s you!’ I think if they come they’re going to see the science and they’ll have a better understanding of their partner.

“They’ll see that she is changing, but she’s not changing against him, she’s changing in her own body and he just has to stand up and try and help her get through it. It’s not fair on the men either, but they should be educated because it can destroy relationships. And, having said that, the show is hilarious too!”

- FOR tour dates and to book the show go to menopauseireland.com