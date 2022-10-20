Wrestling star Trevor Murdoch got arrested in Ireland after fight with fan

"Lance and I got into a separate paddy wagon, they drive us to the police station, they take the security guard back to the jail cell, and take Lance and I into another room and start handing us coffee and take pictures with us because they're fans.”

The famous American wrestling star Trevor Murdoch has recalled how he ended up getting arrested after a trip to Ireland and ended up in a cell after a fight with a fan.

The current NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) Worlds Heavyweight Champion was in the country as part of a European tour and was enjoying a night out with fellow wrestling big names Lance Cade, Randy Orton, and Arn Anderson.

After the fan began allegedly harassing Orton, a fight broke out which ended with Murdoch, Cade, and a security guard being taken away in “Paddy wagons”.

Recalling the story in an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Murdoch said it was “normal” at the end of the European tour to “go around to the hotel bar and get sloppy drunk until it's time to get on the airplane”.

“We're all downstairs at the hotel lobby, it's the end of the tour.

“A fan comes up to Randy and asks him to sign a piece of paper for him. Randy grabs it, signs it, gives it back, and the guy asks Randy to sign something else. Randy says, 'Hey man, I'm with my friends, I signed your paper, please leave us alone and let us go about our business.'

“This fan turned irate, and starts screaming at Randy. 'We paid for your tickets. We're the reason you're so popular,' and really being aggressive with him.

“Randy stands up in his chair and yells to security, 'This guy is trying to grab my balls, he's trying to grab my balls. Get him out of here.' Security runs over, grabs him and takes him out. We go back to talking and having a good time.”

The same fan returned although this time he was thrown out by security.

“We go back to having a good time,” Murdoch continued. “The bar closes down, we have about two hours before we get on the bus and head to the airport. As we're walking out of the bar, the guy we thought got thrown out was hiding behind the hotel lobby and is running around.

“He was going to hit Randy from behind. Randy turned and saw him coming and yelled 'Murdoch!' I see him coming, turn around, 'Wham!' and I just smoke him right in the face.

"Another guy comes walking at me, he starts taking his jacket off. 'Wham!' But what I didn't know is that the gentleman bothering Randy all night was part of an Irish wedding reception and they were all down in the lobby.

“After I punch the second guy, I find myself in a half-moon of about 25 Irishmen taking their jackets off and they were ready to kick my ass. Lance had turned around and sees I'm in a pickle.

“He turns into a 290-pound bulldozer and he starts running. He lowered his head, knocked about four guys onto their bellies, picked me up and grabbed me through the hole.

"About 30 minutes later, we're in our hotel room, and my phone rings. I pick up the phone and it's Arn Anderson. He goes, 'You mother***ers get down here, you're getting arrested.'

“I go downstairs, the police are down there, they have three paddy wagons for us. What we don't know is that the security guard that was supposed to be watching us saw the first guy who got punched getting up, and the security guard took a ten-step punt and punted this guy in the face, knocks him clean out.

“The problem for them was that the security guard was black and there are still racial issues in Ireland. When they see him do that, they got really aggressive with him, threw him into the paddy wagon.”

Murdoch continued: "Lance and I got into a separate paddy wagon, they drive us to the police station, they take the security guard back to the jail cell, and take Lance and I into another room and start handing us coffee and take pictures with us because they're fans.”

After being released, Murdoch and Lance make their plane although they were worried about the repercussions of the incident and how promoter Vince McMahon would react when they got back.

"We were World Tag Team Champions at the time,” Murdoch explained. “We flew back thinking we were about to get fired. We're World Tag Team Champions, we had just been arrested in a foreign country.

“We go to Raw the next day and we're waiting for somebody to talk to us and give us the ax. We tracked Vince down and laid it all out to him. He sat there for what felt like an eternity, and then goes, 'You know what boys, it's good for the fans to get their asses kicked every once in a while’.

“Don't worry about it, I'll have the lawyers take care of it.' We walked away.”

Murdoch did not give a time on when the incident happened, but Cade and Murdoch were World Tag Team Champions while Orton was WWE Heavyweight Champion in October 2007 during a European Tour.