Watch: Comedian Tracy Morgan belts out U2’s With or Without You in airport
A video of comedian Tracy Morgan belting out a U2 song in the middle of an airport has gone viral.
Fan Haley Madaline captured the Saturday Night Live funnyman breaking out a rendition of With or Without You at an airport in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.
In the TikTok clip, Morgan can be seen wearing a red shirt and hat as he passionately sang the song from his seat while other passengers carried on with their day.
However, some fans were unimpressed that no one joined in with his singing while they waited for their plane to arrive.
One person said: “This is so confusing… 1) He’s too rich to be flying like this? 2) Why is nobody joining in? 3) Why does he like this song so much?”
Another added: “No notes. Pure Joy. These people not singing with him must be allergic to fun.”
And a third chimed in: “if you hear “with or without you” you’re compelled to sing it!!! BRAVO Tracy!!!”
It’s not the first time Morgan has been recorded singing the iconic U2 hit as he also delivered a showstopping karaoke performance of the tune at Valentino’s Fashion’s Night Out party in 2011.
