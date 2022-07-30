Vogue Williams battled with 'really bad' anxiety during pregnancy with baby Otto
Vogue Williams has opened up about her struggle with anxiety throughout her recent pregnancy with her son Otto.
Opening up about pre and post-natal depression, on Taboo Talk, with guests Luisa Zissman and Anna Williamson, she spoke about her experience of the conditions.
“I feel like people are always scared about talking about it or going on medication when you actually really need it,” she began.
“I experienced really, really bad anxiety at the start of this pregnancy.
“Just life was happening and it was really stressful and they told me to come off, because I have my anxiety medication.”
“I don’t ever take it but I needed it then - and then I was like, ‘Right I have it here can I take it?'”
“And they were like, ‘You can’t take that’ and then after not taking it for three months that I would have needed it they were like, ‘Ah you can take the odd one’ and I’m like, ‘[Jesus].'”
She also opened up about the struggles she faced when sharing her pregnancy online, saying she received backlash for using formula.
“I always start with those little bottles in the hospital before your milk comes in,” she said.
“And I remember posting about my hospital bag and they were in the bag and people were contacting the ASI saying I was breaking advertising standards and I was like, ‘I didn’t get paid to put that in my bag.'”
The Dubliner recently revealed that she is open to having a fourth child after welcoming her third baby back in April.
Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews are already parents to three-year-old Theodore and two-year-old Gigi.
And while being a mother to three kids under three can be tough sometimes, Vogue said that there may be room for one more in their family.
Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, she said: “If Otto had been an awful baby and didn't sleep and was a nightmare, we wouldn't even be dreaming of having another one.
"But now it's like the door is kind of - it's ajar.”
However, the Dubliner clarified that she’d like to wait a while before having another baby as she needs a “long break”.
“If we have another one I'm taking a long break now,” she told her former reality star husband.
“I love babies and love being surrounded by the kids. I deffo wouldn't have more than four but I find it really sad to say I'd never have another baby.”
