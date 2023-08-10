Victoria Mary Clarke thanks Imelda May for cheering up Shane MacGowan in hospital

Shane is currently in hospital where he has previously been pictured with other musician pals Cronin

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has thanked Imelda May for cheering up the Pogues legend as he continues treatment in hospital.

Sharing a lovely picture of Shane in his hospital bed alongside the Liberties star, Victoria wrote: “Thank you so much to the beautiful @ImeldaOfficial for cheering up Shane MacGowan and giving us a sneak preview of your show about Kathleen Behan at the 3olympiatheatre..”

Victoria added a series of love heart emojis and a thumbs up.

“Great to see Cronin, Shane was very happy to see you!” Victoria captioned a photo of them together.

Victoria hasn't revealed the reasons behind Shane's current stint in hospital, but the singer was previously treated for viral encephalitis.

Victoria recently posted a lengthy message on Instagram about she deals with the difficulties that come with health issues and life’s struggles to stay positive.

“A lot of the time life goes on as normal but sometimes things happen to shake things up and not necessarily in ways that you want,” she wrote.

“We have had some pretty scary health challenges in our family recently and it has been showing me that the idea of just trusting and going with the flow is not easy.

“The natural reaction for most of us when we are in a scary situation and a loved one is in danger of dying is to totally freak out and imagine the worst and it can be hard to stay positive and stay calm and strong and not collapse in a blubbering heap.”

Victoria mentioned how important it is she feels to have faith that things are going to work out in the end.

“I have noticed that if you allow yourself to cry and to feel all of the fear and even to collapse, and you don’t judge yourself for your feelings and you have compassion for yourself and everyone else around you even in the really dark moments it’s like that is the real meaning of going with the flow.

“Trusting that things will somehow work out doesn’t mean you have to pretend that you are not afraid.

“It means that you can trust yourself to be anything you need to be and feel anything that you feel and if you stay connected to your heart without telling yourself that you are doing it wrong, you can find that your heart responds by being far more full of love and courage and appreciation and compassion than you thought possible,” Victoria concluded.

Imelda is in practice for the forthcoming play ‘Mother Of All The Behans’ which kicks off in the Olympia Theatre on August 15.

Yesterday, she shared a poignant video on Instagram where she reflects on love and loss after the death of Sinéad O’Connor.

Sinéad’s funeral took place this week in Bray with throngs of people following the hearse along the beach front by Bray head.

“It’s been a tough time and didn’t we all send Sinead off beautifully yesterday?,” Imelda said.

But Imelda has the loss of her fellow vocalist, Sinéad, strongly in her thoughts.

“We gave her loads of love, we sang to the heavens for her all night. I’m throwing myself into this play and art and into love.

“I hope you all have a great day. I’m so grateful to have so much love in my life, so many great people,” she said.

Ms May spoke about how those closest to her are all rallying around during the tough times in the aftermath of a death.

“My sisters Edel and Maria. My friends Anita and Karen. The women are all gathering around. They’ve been amazing.

“And my daughter has been the best, I feel so lucky and grateful,” Imelda added.

Mother Of All Behans runs until August 26, which is based on the book by Brendan Behan, adapted and directed for the stage by Peter Sheridan.

The play is described as a ‘fascinating record of the remarkable life’ of Brendan’s inspirational mother, Kathleen.

Imelda previously described the death of Sinéad as being like a “kick in the stomach.”

She spoke previously about her friend on the Pat Kenny Show: “We’d FaceTime each other with a cup of tea in our dressing gowns, and whinge about what we needed to whinge about and laugh about what we needed to laugh about.

“I’ll really miss her and I’ll miss those phone calls. She’s gone from being demonised to sainthood within the matter of a week and none of us are any of those things.

“We’re all somewhere down the middle, but I am glad that she’s getting the love. I’m glad she got to see it before she was gone, she did get to see the tide turn in her favour,” Imelda said.

In a tribute to O’Connor, along with his wife Victoria, Pogues frontman Shane said: “We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy.”

They added: “We want to thank you Sinéad for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.”