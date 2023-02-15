Vanessa Feltz ‘healing’ from Ben Ofoedu split with trip to ‘tropical’ East Cork

The This Morning star announced last week that the couple had called things off amid rumours that her partner of 16 years had been unfaithful.

Vanessa shared some clips from her visit to Ballynamona beach in East Cork

Vanessa Feltz is enjoying a “healing” trip to East Cork days after confirming her split from ex-fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

The This Morning star announced last week that the couple had called things off amid rumours that her partner of 16 years had been unfaithful.

Now, the 60-year-old has jetted off to the Emerald Isle with her daughter Allegra for some respite, admitting that she’s having a “wonderful time” exploring the Rebel County’s beaches.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Vanessa shared an uplifting video as she soaked up the sunshine in front of a vibrant green field.

“A very good morning from tropical East Cork! What did I tell you about the Irish weather? Look at the sunshine. Hope you’re having a very sunny day,” she told her 320,000 followers.

She added the hashtags #outdoors, #ireland, #healthylifestyle, #healing, and #love.

Vanessa and Allegra (37) then made their way to the “beautiful” Ballynamona beach, where Vanessa sported a red puffer jacket, bright pink tracksuit bottoms and a pair of matching wellies.

Making sure to capture a stunning shot of the gorgeous strand, Allegra asks her mum: “Is this why you love Ireland?”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant replied: “This is just one of many reasons why I love Ireland! Beautiful, beautiful empty beach...

“Look at the horse in the background,” she added as her daughter zoomed in on the animal entering the sea behind her.

Earlier this week, Vanessa told her followers she was “feeling fantastic” as she wrapped up warm for another trip to the beach.

As Allegra asked her how she was doing, the chirpy TV personality responded: “I'm feeling fantastic! Why wouldn't I? I'm in my beloved East Cork, look how beautiful it is here on Ballynamona beach and I'm having a wonderful time.

“The Irish welcome, there is nothing like it. The air is fresh and clean and I'm sending everyone best wishes for a fabulous, fabulous Monday”.

Captioning the post, she said: “Back in beloved East Cork” and added the hashtags #ballycottonisland, #ballycotton, #blackbirdballycotton, #pure_cork, #beach, #family, #outdoors, and #healing.

It comes after Vanessa shared a message explaining that she had taken a break from social media due to her relationship with Ben Ofoedu coming to an end.

“I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram,” she said in the emotional clip.

“And so I just wanted to say obviously I feel incredibly sad and I’m pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things, but also full of resolve.

“I am not going to let this defeat me.”

The presenter, who is also known for hosting an agony aunt segment on This Morning, confirmed to The Sun on Sunday that she has left Ofoedu, who is 10 years younger than her.

She told the newspaper: “As an agony aunt, I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.

“Who knew I’d be single at 60? However, ladies, it’s onwards and upwards and I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”