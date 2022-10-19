US politician releases own sex tape with porn star as part of election campaign

The New Yorker recorded the porn video ‘Bucket List Bonanza’ to show how ‘sex positive’ he is

A politician has released a sex tape as part of his election campaign to prove himself as “sex positive.”

Mike Itkis (53), a New York man running for Congress, recorded the porn video ‘Bucket List Bonanza’ to show his support for sex workers, he says.

He described the video, filmed with professional porn star Nicole Sage, as a “conversation piece,” according to The Cut.

The 13-minute tape was reportedly uploaded to a popular porn website for voters to see for themselves how serious Itkis is about legalising sex work.

Turns out that a lot of people share my positions. pic.twitter.com/5FTpOvoqYD — Mike Itkis - Candidate for NY Congress District 12 (@ItkisCampaign) October 16, 2022

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” he told City & State, a politics website for New Yorkers.

“I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the centre of attention if I can avoid it,” he said. “But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”

The Independent politician is a long-shot to make it into office, but his campaign has certainly made waves online.

“We are beyond saving,” one Twitter user joked about American politics.

Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis has shared his own sex tape to highlight his "sex positive" platform.



Itkis says that simply talking about legalizing sex work wouldn’t be enough to show voters that he's committed to the issue. pic.twitter.com/4GCCXJLMO8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

Another said: “One way to get ahead of the media on a potential scandal.”

Others labelled the politician a “joke” and a “creep” for releasing the video online.

Itkis says on his website that he opposes “the conservative idea that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other.”

He also advocates for “the right to NOT become a parent in case of pregnancy” and says he would like to “redefine abortion debate as a right to unplanned sex.”

The cyber security expert is also focusing on online privacy throughout his campaign, even retweeting a cyber safety reminder from the Gardaí on Twitter in August of this year.

The Garda campaign had reminded parents to blur identifiable information when posting photos of their children in their school uniforms.