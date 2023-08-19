Una Healy strikes a pose as she ‘soaks up the sun’ on holiday

The singer is seen in the picture, showing off her fit physique, while standing on rocks near the sea under an overcast sky

Una Healy has posted a striking picture of her on holidays where she has been “soaking up the sun at last”.

The singer is seen in the picture, showing off her fit physique, while standing on rocks near the sea under an overcast sky.

Una has in recent months moved on from her infamous “throuple” relationship with David Haye.

The former member of The Saturdays made headlines earlier this year after teasing that she was dating the boxer and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne.

However, she later clarified that while she was in a “lovely relationship” with the former heavyweight champion, she was never romantically involved with Osborne.

The 41-year-old has since reportedly found a new man in Irish comedian Stephen Mullan.

When the Love Island Australia narrator performed a set at the Paddy Power comedy festival in Dublin, Una proudly shared an Instagram snap of her rumoured beau posing with fans.

And according to The Sun, Stephen was heard bragging about their romance to his pals as Una acted as his support network backstage.

An onlooker told the publication: “Una was hanging out with Stephen after his turn on stage and appeared to be very tactile with him.

“They were together in the artist's area and while Una was more quiet Stephen was happily introducing Una to people as his girlfriend.

“He seemed very keen on her and had a huge smile on his face.”

This is Una’s first relationship since she suddenly ended things with David Haye in February after claiming that she’d been “hoodwinked” into being in a throuple.

The trio became intertwined at the end of last year and sparked throuple rumours after jetting off on a New Year’s trip to Morocco together.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast earlier this year, the mum-of-two told hosts Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally that she felt tricked into joining the relationship.

However, she said the boxer made it clear that he was dating both her and Sian.

"He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people. I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on.

"I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.”

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

Prior to her throuple relationship, Una was married to rugby player Ben Foden from 2012 to 2018. The pair share two children together: Aoife Belle and Tadhg.