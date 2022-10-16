Ulrika Jonsson says Alexandra Burke not sharing baby’s gender is ‘attention seeking’

Burke, who won the fifth series of The X Factor back in 2008, welcomed her first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph over the summer.

Ulrika Jonsson has slammed Alexandra Burke’s decision to keep her baby’s name and gender a secret as “attention seeking”.

The singer became emotional in an appearance on Loose Women earlier this week where she explained that she wants to “protect the baby” by keeping their details private.

She said that fame was a life she chose for herself, not for her child, and believed she was making the “right decision” by refusing to reveal anything about her newborn.

However, former Gladiators presenter Ulrika Jonsson wasn’t so sure about Burke’s intentions.

In her latest column for The Sun, the 55-year-old congratulated the star on welcoming her first child but pointed out that being so secretive will only attract more attention.

The opinion piece was captioned: “Alexandra Burke not revealing baby gender is just attention seeking… don’t play fame game if you want to protect kids.”

Ulrika wrote: “Here we are once again, where the tightrope of fame is being walked by someone who feels they should be able to negotiate everything along the way.

“The public clearly have an interest in her and her private life.

“That’s the deal we make with fame. And I’m pretty sure her partner and child have, and will continue to, enjoy the fruits of her celebrity labour.

“I cannot understand how declaring whether she’s had a girl or a boy would in any way compromise her beloved child.

“Besides, all those around her — people she bumps into at the supermarket — will find out and know. It’s inescapable.”

The Swedish-British presenter continued: “Announcing you’re pregnant and then shutting the door of access to your life for those who have hitherto cared about your journey, supported you or are just plain nosey, isn’t on.

“For me, it attracts far more attention than leaving the door ajar and letting people know you’ve had a girl or a boy.

“Maybe that was the point, says the cynic in me. Whatever happens, she will always be Alexandra Burke who won X Factor and her child will always be the son or daughter of that Alexandra Burke.

“So, giving away your baby’s name or sex won’t make an ounce of difference.

“Good luck keeping its sex secret while still showing a willingness to pose for pictures at every twist and turn,” she added.

Burke revealed that she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darren in July with a sweet Instagram post, where she shared an image of her baby’s feet alongside a touching caption.

In the post, which was also shared to her other half’s Instagram, she wrote: “Welcome to the world, our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”