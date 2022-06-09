Tyson Fury takes to Instagram to show off his collection of high-end supercars

The heavyweight champ was showing off the spoils of his undefeated record

Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has taken to Instagram to show off his collection of supercars.

The pugilist, who is rumoured to have received over €30m for his last fight when he beat American hopeful Dillian Whyte in Wembley, had his picture taken standing beside a 4X4 in a checked jacket, beige slacks and tan boots, with the caption on the photo reading ‘Lord of the Ring’.

The pics were taken outside his Morecambe mansion where he lives with his wife Paris and their six kids.

The 6ft 9in 33-year-old, who has represented both Ireland and England at international level, is known to have several top-class sports cars including Ferraris, two Rolls-Royce Cullinan vehicles, a G-class Mercedes-Benz and a classic Mini Cooper.

Fury has previously posted pictures of himself posing with his Ferrari, with pics captioned ‘had to bring out the Gct’ and ‘get up there my boy’.

The boxer is one of the few to have made it to where he is in his career with a remarkable record of 32 wins, one draw, and no losses.

After his barnstorming victory over challenger Whyte, Tyson said he is taking part in a Netflix documentary and wants to do a “Hollywood movie”.