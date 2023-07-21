Tristan Evans of The Vamps speaks of lockdown relationship and how it gave him perspective

After a hectic decade on the road, Evans admits the Covid lockdown was a welcome break for the band

TRISTAN Evans of hit group The Vamps says that he enjoyed being locked down in a new romance during Covid, even though the relationship didn’t last.

Although he didn’t identify his ex-girlfriend, drummer Tristan (28) dated Lottie Moss (25), the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, for four months in 2021 before their split was confirmed that November.

“I was in a relationship for Covid, but it did not survive,” Tristan tells Shuffle as we chat on Zoom ahead of the British pop group’s show in Dublin next month.

“But she is awesome. I think we had such a good time together and it’s a time that I will remember for the rest of my life because it was so special.

“It was a really nice little bubble that we had. Two people in a house, forced to be in a house together, it was kind of cool for us for a bit. It was like a weird adventure.”

After a hectic decade on the road, Evans admits the Covid lockdown was a welcome break for the band. “It was an awful time for so many people, but there are some positives out of these horrible negatives, and the positive for me is the fact that I was forced to relax,” he reveals.

“I’ve never done that before we were on tour since we were 15 and then we were on tour for 10 years. Before Covid you’d have a week off and then you’d get back on it. Most people go travelling, people go to university and have a gap year to travel, we never had that. So it was really therapeutic to just lie in bed and do nothing all day.

“I worked on my mind, did some yoga, did a lot of cooking and you experience new things about yourself. I just stayed put. I did not leave that bed, literally. I think I completed Assassin’s Creed (video game) about five times.”

Did it give him perspective? “Yeah it did. It was good for me. It was sad that I didn’t see my family for six months because when we were locked down we were locked down in London. I didn’t see my parents. I Zoomed them every other day, but there were no hugs from your mum and dad or your brother or any family member and it’s nice to have that physical touch from anyone close to you.”

The Vamps, which also includes Brad Simpson, Connor Ball and James McVey, first shot to fame in 2012 with cover songs uploaded to YouTube.

They went on to release five albums, clock up an incredible six billion streams and two billion views on their YouTube channel, and collaborated with everyone from Demi Lovato to Bruno Mars.

“We are an internet band,” Tristan says. “James found Brad on YouTube and they started writing, then I started writing with them and later we found Connor. We just clicked straight away.”

More than a decade later they are still living the dream. “I think it’s about friendship,” Tristan says of their longevity. “If you hate each other it’s so hard to maintain a group.”

We’re chatting the night after The Vamps’ show in Newcastle, England, and Tristan is out in the fresh air walking off a hangover after a night on the town with the other band members. “I’m going back into bed after this,” he laughs.

“I love the boys. We are literally so close it’s mad. I’ve never been so close to anyone in my life. I was the only one that was staying over in Newcastle last night and the boys ended up staying and we had a mad night. We went out partying, celebrating the show and meeting so many cool people.

“We can party and have a good time, but we also turn up correct and get the job done. And that’s all credit to our friendship.”