Tributes paid to ‘hero’ TikTok lawyer Richard Grogan after sudden passing

News of the employment law solicitor’s death has shocked his almost 300k TikTok followers

TikTok sensation and solicitor Richard Grogan has passed away, shocking fans who flocked to his social media for legal advice.

The Law Society of Ireland have led tributes to the TikTok star known for his catchphrase: ‘That’s the law, and that’s a fact.’

"Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena.

"We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession,” the society said in a statement.

His most recent video showed him celebrating winning Lawyer of the Year 2022 at the Irish Law Awards.

Richard started offering employment law advice on TikTok in December of last year, garnering almost 300k followers.

The 65-year-old died this week following a short illness, RTÉ reports.

Followers have called him a “hero” who helped “countless people” with his videos.

"You’ll be sorely missed on this platform, and that’s a fact,” one said.

"RIP what a legend,” another commented, while others celebrated the solicitor for “breaking down barriers to accessing legal advice.”

"A lovely man,” said one. “In an already busy profession he gave his own time to help and educate others.”

The TikTok star appeared regularly on Irish TV and radio having qualified as a solicitor in 1979.

He was a member of the Employment Law Association of Ireland, the Dublin Solicitors Bar Association and was on the Employment and Equality Committee of the Law Society.

“Remembering our esteemed and most generous colleague Richard Grogan who gave selflessly of his time, talent and genius to the homeless. Rest in peace Richard,” said Lawyers Against Homelessness on Twitter.