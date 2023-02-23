Tommy Fury set to rake in millions from Jake Paul bout

“Tommy can't just go to the ice cream parlour and not train,” says Tyson, as undefeated fighters prepare for battle in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury could make over $4 million this weekend when he takes on American You Tuber, Jake Paul, at the 15,000 seater Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Throw in a pay per view share of 35pc and the British cruiserweight could take home as much as $4.5 million, bringing his net worth to approximately $6.5 million by Monday morning.

Tommy is the younger brother of world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, who is expected to fight Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

At the age of 23, Tommy’s net worth is roughly $2 million. He made most of his fortune from boxing in the light-heavyweight division and from reality TV.

He has been pulling in approximately $3,000 per day with brand promotions and sponsorships, according to figures released from Sports Daily.

The boxer became popular after an appearance on Love Island in 2019, when he finished runner-up alongside girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague. Their daughter Bambi was born on 23 January 2023.

Jake and Tommy are finally getting in the ring after rescheduling the fight two times. For Paul, the fight will be an opportunity to legitimize himself as a boxer but for Fury, family pride is at stake.

Tommy will be participating in his ninth career fight and will be putting his undefeated boxing record on the line against the American, who also comes into the match with a perfect record in the ring.

Tyson said his younger brother “cannot be complacent” against the Ohio native.

"I think he's a decent boxer. A lot of people think he's just a YouTube person who doesn't know how to box but I've actually seen him training and I've actually seen his fights and I think he's decent," Fury told Sky Sports News.

"He's like a novice professional. He's only had six fights so he's exactly as good as he should be at this stage. He's not an Olympic boxer but then again neither am I."

The undefeated champ highlighted how important Tommy’s training regime has to be, in order to overcome the American.

"He can't just go to the ice cream parlour and not train. He's got to really focus and have the right sparring and everything," Fury said. "He's got to take it really seriously.

"He's got to do the job when he's in there because it's not just the opponent. There's big pressure, a big stadium, top of the bill and all that sort of stuff.

"The thrills and spills of big-time boxing sometimes get to them so it's going to be interesting to see if Tommy can handle that pressure, which I know he can, but it's going to be interesting to see him do it in front of the world."

Paul and Fury are scheduled to fight on Sunday with coverage beginning at 6.30pm ahead of the ring walk at 9.30pm.

BT Sport Box Office will be showing the fight on pay-per-view.

It will be available via BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky, the website or the BT Sport Box Office App.