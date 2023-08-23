Tommy Fury blames ‘red wine’ for dad John’s table-flipping antics at press conference

The elder Fury sparked a brawl at the Tommy Fury v KSI press conference as he flipped tables after shouting “f*** all this s***”

John Fury goes off on one while son Tommy (left) watches. Photo: DAZN

Tommy Fury suggested the “red wine” was to blame for dad John’s antics when he caused chaos at a high-profile press conference on Tuesday.

The Fury father lost his temper after around 15 minutes of listening to trash talk between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ahead of their fight on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury on October 14.

As all four fighters hurled insults at one another, John, who is also the dad of Tyson and the trainer of Tommy, stood up and shouted: “I’ll fight any man in the building.

"I’m a f****** machine! Can anyone question who I am here?”

John swept plastic bottles off the table in front of him before flipping the table he was sitting at. He then kicked out at the one KSI was sitting at, prompting a melee on stage at OVO Arena Wembley, before security got things under control.

Speaking before he went on the rampage, the 59-year-old declared: "The Furys are the best fighters in the world."

He continued: "F*** all this s***. Talking all this bulls*** about f***ing people's personal b*****. We're fighting men. My son will fight him now and I'll fight any man in the building."

Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis also expressed his annoyance, saying he was “pretty damn annoyed right now” with the media event ending prematurely as he felt he was "totally dominating.

John (in cap) during his rampage. Photo: DAZN

He tweeted afterwards: "I was totally dominating the press conference, especially when roasting KSI and Logan. John Fury's cool, but he's not the one stepping into the ring. The conference was just heating up, and I was absolutely owning it. Honestly, I'm pretty damn annoyed right now."

Tommy Fury who has vowed to end YouTube boxing by beating KSI on October 14, appeared to be momentarily stunned by his father’s antics.

“Can we stop this s****?" John Fury said minutes earlier, irked by the trash talk.

"Let’s talk some proper boxing and fighting. Forget the bulls***, let’s talk seriously now. There’s two men there going to fight, what’s your best plan of action?

The furious one! John Fury flips out at Tommy Fury and KSI press conference

“People have come here today to hear fighting talk. It’s not kindergarten, it’s serious business. Men are going to get put to sleep in a few weeks’ time. Let’s talk about how it’s going to happen.”

Tommy later blamed his dad’s antics on the “red wine” beforehand.

Asked in the aftermath, whether John had planned the outburst and Tommy said: "No, definitely not, I didn't see that coming.

"It must have been the red wine that must've hit him and then he just got into it.

"But, at the end of the day it's all fun and games, hyping up the fight, so it was good, I enjoyed it."

KSI and Tommy later returned to the stage for a face-off with the British social media star shoving the ex-Love Island star.

"He gave me a little push," Tommy said. "As everyone saw on camera and it didn't do anything, he's powerless.

"His time is running out and he knows that after today and he knows what's going to happen to him."

Tommy previously fought another social media star turned boxer in Jake Paul, which he won by split decision. However, he does not believe KSI will provide a tougher opponent.

"I don't think KSI can tie Jake Paul's boots up to be honest," Tommy claimed.

"I've seen him there up close and personal and he's nothing more than a middleweight.

"He's two weight divisions below me and God help him on the night... He won't be able to get out of the first round."