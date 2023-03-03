Today FM DJ Declan Pierce reveals he suffered a brain haemorrhage in emotional post
Today FM DJ Declan Pierce has returned home after an eight day stay in hospital following a brain haemorrhage.
Revealing the news on Twitter he posted a picture on his social media profile hugging his daughter, which said: “On Tuesday I got home after eight days in hospital following a brain haemorrhage. I’m making an incredible full recovery. I’m blessed beyond words.
"Massive love to my wife, my family, friends and colleagues at Today FM for unending support.
"I can't thank the team at Beaumont Hospital enough (Jack, Aoife, Deirdre especially). Also the paramedics at Dublin Fire Brigade.”
The Block Rockin Beats host posted on February 24 that he would be offline for a few days “for personal reasons” and that he wanted to let his followers know “because we always chat on here”.
