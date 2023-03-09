Tiger Woods's former girlfriend Erica Herman claims he sexually abused her

Under the question 'Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?' she has ticked the 'yes' box

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman at St Andrews Old Course in July 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Tiger Woods's former girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped a bombshell new court filing, claiming the most famous golfer in the world sexually abused her.

Herman (39) made the astonishing allegation in a suit in which she is trying to void a non-disclosure agreement (NDA)

She claims she was forced to sign the NDA but does not go into detail as to what the alleged abuse entailed.

Under the question 'Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?' she has ticked the 'yes' box.

Herman has cited the Speak Out Act that states that an NDA is not enforceable if agreed to before a dispute involving sexual assault or sexual harassment.

And Herman said in the filing that she's being pressured to keep quiet and adhere to the NDA by Woods's private trust.

Herman is also suing Woods for “severe” emotional damage in a separate court filing uncovered by DailyMail.com, alleging that he tricked her into leaving the Florida mansion where they had lived together for six years.

In papers filed in October she claims the former World Number One persuaded her to go on a short holiday.

But when she got to the airport, his representatives told her she had been locked out.

Herman claims that Woods's representatives removed $40,000 of her money and made “scurrilous and defamatory allegations” about how she got the money.

She is demanding more than $30million for what she claims are “breaches of duty” that left her suffering 'severe' emotional damages.

According to Herman, she should have been allowed to live in the home in Hobe Sound, Florida, for another five years as she provided “valuable services” as part of an “oral tenancy agreement”.

Herman says this gave her the right to live in the property for a “certain duration of time” and is suing Tiger's trust – the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust – which is the legal owner of his mansion in Hobe Sound where the two lived together for six years

According to the lawsuit, filed as a trust litigation, “All expenses that related to (Herman's) residency were fully paid by the defendant or its privies.

“This agreement was fully performed for the six-year period prior to the events giving rise to this lawsuit.

“The duties that were performed by the plaintiff were extensive and of an extraordinary nature in light of the overall circumstances and environment in which she lived.”

The documents filed in October say the prohibited practices” Woods engaged in led to “severe actual, consequential and severe emotional damages” to Herman and that they were done 'intentionally, with premeditation and with malice aforethought.'

The lawsuit states: 'Specifically, by trickery, agents of the defendant convinced plaintiff to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of the residence.

'They then informed her she was not allowed to return and, without legal counsel to aid her in this emotional moment, utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing.

'Defendant's agents attempted to justify their illegal conduct by paying for a hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time, having successfully locked (Herman) out of her home and frightened her away from returning.

'Since then plaintiff has continually demanded to be allowed back into her home but defendant's agents have refused.

'Even worse, defendant's agents removed plaintiff's personal belongings from her residence and misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash that belonged to her, making scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.'

Woods has filed a motion to compel arbitration and stay the claims.

In the document his lawyers said that after Woods ended the relationship Herman was told she “was no longer welcome” in the property, where the golfer lives with his two children.

Woods's lawyers state that Herman signed a non-disclosure agreement which is included in the filing but is heavily redacted. It states that any disputes should be overseen by an independent arbiter rather than through the courts.

The document says that when Herman was living in the home was a “guest” of Woods, noting that the pair never married.

Woods's lawyers state that he ended the relationship on October 13, 2022 and that her claiming she wants to live in the property is “directly adverse” to the interests of Woods and his children.