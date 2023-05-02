The celebrities who felt the sting when they were shunned from weddings

Vogue Williams admitted this week that she had “never seen” husband Spencer “so upset” after he wasn’t invited to “best friend in the world” Jamie Laing’s wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t ask her stepdad Caitlin Jenner to her wedding with Travis

Jennifer Aniston left out the boy Friends from her wedding list — © PA

Britney didn’t invite her mum to her wedding with Sam Asghari

Weddings are tricky occasions to navigate no matter which side of the invitation you are on.

Who gets the call up? Or who gets the afters invite only? And are there some friends or family members who just don’t get a look in at all?

The wedding snub is big deal for a lot of people but none more so than celebrities when they are shunned.

The public shame of not being invited to an event that you (a) expected to be at but more importantly, (b) everyone else expected you to be at too, can be horrific.

McVitie’s heir Jamie (34) married his Made In Chelsea co-star Sophie Habboo (29) at Chelsea Registry Office earlier this month in a low-key ceremony, but the Spencer-Williams clan were curiously absent.

They then faced harsh criticism on social media, as fans claimed they had “snubbed” the wedding to go on holiday. But, in fact, the oversight came from Jamie.

Sitting down to clear the air, the foursome had a candid conversation about the “miscommunication” on Jamie and Sophie’s NearlyWeds podcast — with the groom admitting he “f***ked up”.

But Spenny and Vogue weren’t the only celebs to be publicly rejected. And some celebrities chose to snub an invite as a public show of discontent. It makes our own wedding politics look tame.

Britney snubbed her family on her big day

We can understand why Britney Spears did not invite her dad to her most recent wedding but her mum and sister too? Lynne didn’t get to her daughter’s big day following their falling out over her controversial conservatorship. Her brother Bryan did get the call up.

Husband Sam Asghari, meanwhile, had several family members on hand to watch him exchange vows with Britney.

Her 68-year-old mum did comment on Britney’s wedding post by saying: “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

No hard feelings? Or passive aggressive guilt trip? You decide.

Jay Z and Beyonce skipped Kanye and Kim’s big day — © ?? `??_/O????????

Beyonce and Jay-Z say no to Kim and Kanye

Beyoncé and Jay-Z snubbed an invitation to the Parisian nuptials of their best pal Kanye.

The party line was they feel the event would be too “high profile” for them as they were keen to keep their private life out of the public eye.

But the widely accepted opinion was that they simply did not approve of Kanye’s choice of life partner.

Meghan’s half sister didn’t make the cut — © REUTERS

Harry and Meghan snubbed her half sister

It was, without doubt, the biggest wedding of 2018 and anyone who is anyone was there. Idris Elba had only met Harry on a few occasions but got the nod with a plus one. The usual A-Listers made the cut like David Beckham, Elton John and James Corden. And of course, their close pal Oprah flew in for the occasion.

But Meghan’s half sister didn’t make the cut. Since the big day we have found out that they don’t get on anymore and having heard the stories we are firmly in #TeamMeghan on this one.

Her dad was actually invited but couldn’t make it for health reasons. So Charles walked her down the aisle.

The one with the wedding snub

Jennifer Aniston didn’t invite all her friends to her wedding, making a big statement back in 2015.

Best friend Courteney Cox and co-star Lisa Kudrow​ received invitations to the intimate backyard wedding but David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc​ and Matthew Perry’s got lost in the mail.

Taking the high road, Matt le Blanc said: “I think they’re a great couple. I think she’s happy. And that’s all I care about is that Jen’s happy. If she wanted me there, I would have been there.”

Matthew Perry had no clue that Jen was even getting married. “It was a surprise to me as well. They’re a lovely couple, and I’m happy for them. I wasn’t invited. So what can you do?”

Holly Hagan and Jeff Blythe

Holly Hagan didn’t invite Chloe Ferry to her Ibiza wedding

OK, you could argue that these celebs are in a completely different sphere to the others but when Holly Hagan went and married Jacob Blythe last summer she invited all of the girls from Geordie Shore except Chloe Ferry.

Fans assumed she wouldn’t be in the bridal party alongside Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei, but they never thought she would be completely snubbed.

Holly simply explained: “I invited the people I see and speak to regularly outside of filming.” Well there you have it.

Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t invitedto Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding

Sources close to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced days before the nuptials that Kardashian’s former step-parent never received an invitation because they have a very limited relationship.

Kardashian and Jenner do not really see or speak to each other, so the Poosh founder did not feel it necessary to invite the former Olympian to her destination wedding.

Jenner (72) did not sit at home bored while her entire family partied hard in Portofino, though.

Instead, she made her way to Barcelona to watch her team, Jenner Racing, drive to victory.