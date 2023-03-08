The 10 most epic celebrity wedding disasters – hurricanes, earthquakes and dog bites

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz aren’t the first celebrity couple to face disaster over their wedding day

Wedding days are supposed to be the happiest of your life, but it turns out that celebrity nuptials tend to attract more drama and mishaps than your average ‘I Dos’.

Last year’s €3m glitzy wedding between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, on the face of it, seemed perfect, but last month we discovered that there was a bitter row with the wedding planners in the lead up to it.

The matrimonial coming together of the eldest son of football’s leading man and a billionaire’s famous actress daughter was always going to attract global attention, but the court battle between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design over a $160k deposit proves not all is at it seems.

It turns out the Beckham/Peltz wedding wasn’t the only one that had more than a dollop of drama.

From wardrobe malfunctions to weather disasters and flower girls fighting and a designer dress going up in flames… these former brides and grooms may now be happily married but their big day was like a Hollywood blockbuster.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail — © ?? `??_/O??

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail: Flower girls fight

The Shameless actress married her director love in May 2017 and opted not to have a bridal party in the ceremony, but did invite two feisty young girls to participate as flower girls.

“It was during their nap time, so one of the girls was quite cranky and not feeling it at all,” Rossum explained.

“And the other girl was quite a diva about it — she was really having her moment. And when the cranky girl noticed that the diva girl was getting quite a lot of attention, she ran up the aisle and basically a women’s wrestling fight broke out.

"They were, like, throwing their baskets, they threw them up in the air.

“In any case, they upstaged me at my own wedding,” she added.​

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander — © ?? `??_/O??

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander:The bride and groom missed it

Before he was traded to the Houston Astros, the MLB player and his model lover planned a gorgeous wedding in Italy.

The Astros ended up making it to the 2017 World Series, which went to a game seven that just so happened to overlap with the beginning of the couple’s celebration.

When the day of the final game arrived, all of the pair’s friends and family were taking in the Italian festivities without them.

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.”

Verlander added: “We got taken around our wedding via FaceTime”.

Patrick J Adams and his bride Troian had a broken down bus

Patrick J Adams & Troian Bellisario:Stuck in the mud

Adams planned to drive guests to the rustic-chic wedding site in a converted bus in 2016, but when muddy conditions brought the journey to a halt the group was forced to push the vehicle free.

“When the bus Patrick was driving got stuck in the mud, everyone got out and helped push. It was just like going to summer camp,” one attendee wrote of the incident.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — © ?G??_/O??

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds:The bride’s dress caught on fire

During their September 2012 reception, Lively was so excited by the musical entertainment that she let her dress get a little too close to a sparkler.

“Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they brought out these sparklers, and I’m watching her sing.

"I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front! And it was just so heart-breaking to me,” she remembers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in Italy

​Chrissy Teigen & John Legend: Weather delays

The couple chose a destination wedding for their 2013 Lake Como, Italian nuptials, but VIP travel issues caused major damage to the celebration’s timeline.

Because of storms in Ohio, some of Legend’s family members ended up with delayed flights.

Vows had to be pushed back as they awaited the relatives’ arrival.

Fortunately, the couple’s prompt friends and family stayed in good spirits during the postponement. “They had cocktails for four hours!”

Katherine Heigl forgot her passport for honeymoon — © ?????_/O?

Katherine Heigl & JoshKelley

– The bride forgot her passport for the honeymoon

The actress could not jet off to Mexico as planned after her 2007 Utah ceremony.

A source said at the time that the newlywed “could not fly directly to Cabo” because she had failed to bring her passport along to Utah.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson — © ?? `??_/O??

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson:The bride said the wrong name during her vows

The singer made a slight mix-up when she pledged her everlasting love to Johnson in July 2014.

The bride’s nerves got the better of her during the vows, and that she accidentally said her own name instead of addressing her groom.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr:A hurricane and an earthquake disrupted theceremony

You’re supposed to be scared of the Mother-in-Law but it was Mother Nature who had the biggest impact on the A-List wedding in Mexico 21 years ago.

The two planned to exchange vows outside, but the ceremony had to be moved indoors when Hurricane Hernan came to gatecrash.

The next day, the El Careyes resort where the wedding took place was rocked by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake. The pair are still together.​

Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler: A dog bit the bride’s face the morning of the wedding

Before saying “I do” to her NFL star beau, Cavallari braved an injury courtesy of her pup, Brando.

“All I saw was a swollen eye and blood everywhere,” she revealed in her book Balancing In Heels.