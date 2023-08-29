Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki ‘makes a statement’ with US Open outfit

She admits her return to full-time tennis at the age of 33 was something of a last-minute decision, but confirmed she is still competing at the top of the game after winning her first round match against Tatiana Prozorova 6-3 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki made a sparkling return to Grand Slam tennis on Monday night - and she caught the eye in more ways than one.

The one-time fiancée of Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is back in tennis after some time away, as she had two kids with husband and former basketball player, David Lee.

She admits her return to full-time tennis at the age of 33 was something of a last-minute decision, but confirmed she is still competing at the top of the game after winning her first round match against Tatiana Prozorova 6-3 6-2.

Wozniacki’s stunning appearance on court is all the more impressive as she now has a young family and she admits the figure-hugging dark blue cat suit she wore at the US Open was designed to catch the eye.

“I mean, it’s the US Open. Why not? I think that’s my motto at the moment,” said Wozniacki.

"At this point we may as well make a statement. I think that’s where I’m at

“I didn’t let many people know for a long time, it was kind of a last-minute, All right, let’s go for it, let’s try this one. I think it’s cool.”

With her kids now part of her travelling entourage, Wozniacki admitted her pre-match routine has changed a little in her second coming as a tennis player, as she needed a nap before going on court.

“I usually love a night session,” she added. “For me I thrive playing in front of a big crowd, playing a night session, especially when you’re playing first on. You know exactly when you’re on. You can really prepare for that,” she said.

“But I haven’t played a night session in a very long time. For me it was like, Okay, I woke up this morning at eight, Olivia woke up at eight. I was like, ‘Wait, I’m playing in 12 hours. Okay, what am I going to do?’

“I hung out with the kids a little bit, took a nap when they took a nap, hung out with them a little bit more, walked around outside. I had them kind of do their own thing. I really started to zone in on the match.

“I think it was important for me not to think about the match all day because that’s kind of nerve-wracking, too. It was really nice to be able to hang out with the kids for a little while and just think about that, do something.

"Then I really zoned in and started thinking about what I needed to do in the match today, kind of after my nap.”