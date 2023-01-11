Taylor Swift invited to Achill Island following her Banshees of Inisherin praise

Last month the US singer called for the temporary pub which was built for the film to be installed on a permanent basis.

Taylor Swift spoke to Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh about the Banshees Of Inisherin as part of Variety’s Directors On Directors series

A spokesperson for Achill Tourism has said an invitation to visit the island has been extended to pop star Taylor Swift following her praise for the film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Last month the US singer expressed her love for the Martin McDonagh dark comedy and she called for the temporary pub which was built for the film to be installed on a permanent basis.

The fictional pub was constructed on location at Cloughmore, but the structure was taken down after the production wrapped.

Swift made the comment during a Varietyinterview with writer/director McDonagh.

“The pub that you built. It just blew my mind that that was something you built. It looked like it had been there forever,” Swift said.

McDonagh suggested if the movie did really well, that maybe they could build it again. “I’d like to float that idea. I’ll go,” Swift added.

Expressing her love for the movie Swift said: “It’s such a special film. Watching it with other people, I think its one of those films that’s going to hit home and make people think, and make people talk about it afterward. Because I’ve been talking about it ever since.

The film was one of the big winners at last night’s Golden Globe awards, winning Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Colin Farrell picked up the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and writer-director Martin McDonagh took home the gong for Best Screenplay.

The Banshees was shot primarily on Achill Island and Inis Mór. The Achill work included the pub scenes at Cloughmore and Colm’s cottage which was located on the iconic Keem Bay.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Irelandprogramme, Manager of Achill Tourism, Chris McCarthy said: “Who am I to argue with Taylor Swift?”

"I would like to let her know we have correspondence with her. There’s 13 other pubs on the island... you know and the characters are in them all and you'll find the best chowder and Guinness in all of Ireland on Achill Island.”

In his Golden Globes acceptance speech Colin Farrell heaped praise on the residents of Inis Mór and Achill Island, and thanked both communities for welcoming the cast and crew during the production.

Mr McCarthy said everyone in Achill is “ buzzing” by the film’s success and the exposure which it’s given the rural Mayo community.

"We're all delighted and excited this morning… it's like Christmas morning all over again,” he said.

“You cannot buy this sort of exposure. I suppose in Achill we're certainly lucky it has retained its old world heritage and charm and traditions.

"It's all about economy here and it's a quite dreary January but there are people coming, there's people calling, all our social media sites are getting hits anytime there's anything about The Banshees up.”

"Just this morning the phones haven't stopped and people congratulating us, as if it's something to do with Achill Tourism, but it certainly has a lot to do with the people of Achill and how they opened their arms and welcomed stars,” he added.

"In fairness to Colin Farrell, he gave great call out to the community of Achill, and I I suppose there won't be a crunchy nut cornflake to be had on the island.”

Mr McCarthy also confirmed the work is under with Mayo County Council to install a permanent attraction on the island, in honour of the film.