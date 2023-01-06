Taliban calls Prince Harry a ‘big mouth loser’ looking for ‘attention’

A Taliban spokesperson has reportedly told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry is a “f*cking loser" who “fled to his grandmother’s palace"

Prince Harry or Captain Wales as he was known in the British Army, making his early morning pre-flight checks in the cockpit, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan. — © PA

The Taliban has allegedly branded Prince Harry a “big mouth loser” who is “trying to get attention” in a bizarre latest swipe at the royal.

The prince has come under major fire for his explosive new memoir Spare, with a recent excerpt revealing he killed 25 “bad people” in Afghanistan.

Now, from a checkpoint near the Iranian border, a Taliban spokesperson has reportedly told the Daily Mail that Harry is a “f*cking loser" who “fled to his grandmother’s palace".

The prince has said he saw the 25 enemy kills as “chess pieces removed from the board,” a confession that has seemingly now irked the Taliban.

"We are still here ruling but he has fled to his grandmother's palace. He's a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention,” said Taliban commander Agha Gol in conversation with the Daily Mail.

"He is a loser and scared to go to a combat zone. We made history by kicking him and his army out of our homeland and he should be very angry about that.”

The militant urged people to “not believe whatever losers tell you. I see news about him a lot on my Facebook feed and really think he's gone mad and needs a doctor immediately.”

He questioned whether Harry killed 25 Taliban, saying “if” he did that those men are “in heaven” but the royal’s “invading friends are burning in hell”.

Agha Gol added: “If he's a real man and not a f***ing loser, come to Afghanistan again.”

Massive and deeply controversial revelations have been teased in leaked excerpts from the prince’s upcoming memoir.

"When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people,” he wrote.

"They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.

"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed.”

Former colleagues in the British military have slammed the comment as it “inflames old feelings of revenge that might have been forgotten about”.

"No doubt about it there are people in the world today who already would have seen this and will be thinking about getting him back,” said ex-army commander Colonel Richard Kemp to the BBC.

In his memoir, the prince has also opened up about his use of cocaine, losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub and bust-ups with his older brother Prince William.