Suspended RTÉ chief Dee Forbes breaks her silence on Ryan Tubridy pay scandal

Ms Forbes said she always prioritised what she believed were the best interests of RTÉ "in order to best serve the public".

Suspended Director General, Dee Forbes, has defended her record over a scandal which saw the state broadcaster pay Ryan Tubridy an undeclared sum of €345,000 across several years.

Breaking her silence after a dramatic 24 hours, Ms Forbes said she fully engaged with the board since the issue first arose and described yesterday as “an extremely difficult day”.

Ms Forbes was suspended from her employment by the RTÉ Board on Wednesday after it emerged that former Late Late Show host Tubridy had been paid €345,000 more than was publicly declared by the broadcaster between 2017 and 2022.

On Monday, the broadcaster said Ms Forbes had gone on annual leave in response to media queries.

In a statement this evening, Ms Forbes said: "I have been fully engaged with the Board since this matter arose in the course of the audit of the accounts.

"When asked in April 2023, I participated in the review conducted by Grant Thornton to determine the full circumstances and facts surrounding two specific payments to fulfil a contractual obligation for the years 2021 and 2022.

"Yesterday was an extremely difficult day for all of us who care so deeply about the organisation and the impact of these issues is a matter of profound regret."

Dee Forbes

Ms Forbes said she always prioritised what she believed were the best interests of RTÉ "in order to best serve the public".

She said: "This includes pursuing a difficult cost cutting agenda as part of implementing a wider strategic agenda, all while navigating the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic."

It comes as presenter Ryan Tubridy issued a second statement this evening in which he apologised “wholeheartedly” to his colleagues and listeners for “my error in judgement”. He also took aim at RTE for deciding he should not broadcast his radio show next week.

“Further to my statement yesterday, I wish to respond to issues in the last 24 hours arising from RTÉ’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022.

“RTÉ’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022 contained serious errors. While I have no responsibility for the corporate governance in RTÉ or how or what they publish in their accounts, when my earnings were published I should have asked questions at the time and sought answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.

"I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly.”

He continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, all my earnings from RTÉ have at all times been included in my company’s accounts that were prepared by my accountant and filed with the Companies Registration Office and all my taxes are up to date. My filed accounts with details of these earnings have previously been reported on in the media.

“At the centre of all of this is trust. The trust of colleagues in RTÉ and the trust of a great many people who listen to my show. To them: I wholeheartedly apologise for my error of judgement.

“Separately, it has been reported that I did not take a pay cut over the last number of years. This is simply not true. Over the period of my contract with RTÉ, I have been asked to take several reductions in salary and I did. Indeed, between 2012 and today, my pay from RTÉ was cut by approximately 40 percent.

“I also wish to respond to suggestions that this issue had some bearing on my decision to step down from hosting the Late Late Show. It did not.

“Finally, I am disappointed that RTÉ has decided that for editorial reasons I should not broadcast my radio show next week. I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible and I hope my listeners and my colleagues appreciate my sincerity on this.”

The controversy arose after it emerged RTÉ had carried out a probe which found Ryan Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Ms Forbes has been suspended from her role.

In a statement, RTE said: “The RTÉ Board confirms that Dee Forbes, the Director General was suspended from her employment on Wednesday 21 June 2023.

"There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals. RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”

Ms Forbes was due to leave her role later this month ahead of the new DG Kevin Bakhurst taking over on July 1.

Meanwhile, Moya Doherty, who was chair of the RTE board from 2014 until 2022, said in statement that at no time during her tenure did her “or other members of the Board, have knowledge of any issue relating to certain payments and the profoundly serious lack of transparency involved.”